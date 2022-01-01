Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burgers in Portland

Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve veggie burgers

Roscoe's image

 

Roscoe's

8105 SE stark st, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Burger$11.00
Veggie patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mayo. Contains dairy. Choice of fries or tots
More about Roscoe's
Nepo 42 image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Nepo 42

5403 NE 42nd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.4 (1176 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Burger$15.00
House-made veggie patty on a rustic bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made dill pickles.
More about Nepo 42
Breakside Brewery image

 

Breakside Brewery

1570 NW 22nd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.9 (191 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid Veggie Burger$8.00
Field roast veggie patty, plain and dry bun, option to add cheddar+
More about Breakside Brewery
Bullseye Pub image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bullseye Pub

4835 SW Pomona St, Portland

Avg 4.3 (475 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger$14.00
Garden burger with choice of cheese. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickle and onions with choice of side.
More about Bullseye Pub
The Observatory image

 

The Observatory

8115 Se Stark St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (224 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quinoa-Mushroom Veggie Burger$12.50
vegan upon request, served with fries
More about The Observatory

