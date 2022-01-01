Veggie burgers in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve veggie burgers
Roscoe's
8105 SE stark st, Portland
|Veggie Burger
|$11.00
Veggie patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mayo. Contains dairy. Choice of fries or tots
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Nepo 42
5403 NE 42nd Ave, Portland
|Veggie Burger
|$15.00
House-made veggie patty on a rustic bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made dill pickles.
Breakside Brewery
1570 NW 22nd Ave, Portland
|Kid Veggie Burger
|$8.00
Field roast veggie patty, plain and dry bun, option to add cheddar+
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bullseye Pub
4835 SW Pomona St, Portland
|Veggie Burger
|$14.00
Garden burger with choice of cheese. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickle and onions with choice of side.