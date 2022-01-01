Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie rolls in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve veggie rolls

Item pic

 

Bamboo Sushi - NE Alberta

1409 NE Alberta St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Roll + Tamago$7.00
Cucumber, avocado, kaiware, oshinko, marinate shitake, +tamago
More about Bamboo Sushi - NE Alberta
Item pic

PHO • TAPAS • NOODLES

Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen

835 SW 2ND AVE, PORTLAND

Avg 4.8 (504 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rice Bowl - Veggie Crispy Roll$13.50
tofu, celery, cabbage, black fungus and carrots served with spicy soy sauce vinaigrette
all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls
Veggie Crispy Rolls$8.00
tofu, celery, cabbage, black fungus and carrots
Vermicelli Bowl - Veggie Crispy Rolls$13.50
tofu, celery, cabbage, black fungus and carrots served with spicy soy sauce vinaigrette
all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls
More about Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi NW 23rd

836 NW 23rd Ave., Portland

Avg 4.8 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Roll$8.00
Veggie Roll + Tamago$12.00
Cucumber, avocado, kaiware, oshinko, marinate shitake, +tamago
More about Bamboo Sushi NW 23rd
Miyamoto image

SUSHI

Miyamoto

8105 SE Stark St, Portland

Avg 4.7 (582 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Roll$7.00
Steamed asparagus, cucumbers, sprouts, yamagobo, inari, avocado & sesame seeds.
More about Miyamoto
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi SE

310 SE 28th St, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2470 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Roll + Tamago$13.00
Cucumber, avocado, kaiware, oshinko, marinate shitake, +tamago
More about Bamboo Sushi SE
Noho's Hawaiian Cafe image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Noho's Hawaiian Cafe - Portland

4627 NE Fremont St., Portland

Avg 4.6 (798 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Spring Rolls$7.95
More about Noho's Hawaiian Cafe - Portland
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS

Bamboo Sushi SW 12th

404 SW 12th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.6 (858 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Roll + Tamago$12.00
Cucumber, avocado, kaiware, oshinko, marinate shitake, +tamago
More about Bamboo Sushi SW 12th
Item pic

 

Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen - Catering

835 SW 2ND AVENUE, PORTLAND

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Crispy Rolls$8.00
tofu, celery, cabbage, black fungus and carrots
More about Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen - Catering
Restaurant banner

 

Uchu Sushi - 3940 N Mississippi Ave

3940 N Mississippi Ave, Porltand

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Tempura Roll$8.00
Tempura fried sweet potato, carrot & cucumber, topped with tempura flakes. VG
More about Uchu Sushi - 3940 N Mississippi Ave

