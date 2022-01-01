Veggie rolls in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve veggie rolls
More about Bamboo Sushi - NE Alberta
Bamboo Sushi - NE Alberta
1409 NE Alberta St, Portland
|Veggie Roll + Tamago
|$7.00
Cucumber, avocado, kaiware, oshinko, marinate shitake, +tamago
More about Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
PHO • TAPAS • NOODLES
Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
835 SW 2ND AVE, PORTLAND
|Rice Bowl - Veggie Crispy Roll
|$13.50
tofu, celery, cabbage, black fungus and carrots served with spicy soy sauce vinaigrette
all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls
|Veggie Crispy Rolls
|$8.00
tofu, celery, cabbage, black fungus and carrots
|Vermicelli Bowl - Veggie Crispy Rolls
|$13.50
tofu, celery, cabbage, black fungus and carrots served with spicy soy sauce vinaigrette
all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls
More about Bamboo Sushi NW 23rd
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi NW 23rd
836 NW 23rd Ave., Portland
|Veggie Roll
|$8.00
|Veggie Roll + Tamago
|$12.00
Cucumber, avocado, kaiware, oshinko, marinate shitake, +tamago
More about Miyamoto
SUSHI
Miyamoto
8105 SE Stark St, Portland
|Veggie Roll
|$7.00
Steamed asparagus, cucumbers, sprouts, yamagobo, inari, avocado & sesame seeds.
More about Bamboo Sushi SE
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi SE
310 SE 28th St, Portland
|Veggie Roll + Tamago
|$13.00
Cucumber, avocado, kaiware, oshinko, marinate shitake, +tamago
More about Noho's Hawaiian Cafe - Portland
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Noho's Hawaiian Cafe - Portland
4627 NE Fremont St., Portland
|Veggie Spring Rolls
|$7.95
More about Bamboo Sushi SW 12th
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS
Bamboo Sushi SW 12th
404 SW 12th Ave, Portland
|Veggie Roll + Tamago
|$12.00
Cucumber, avocado, kaiware, oshinko, marinate shitake, +tamago
More about Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen - Catering
Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen - Catering
835 SW 2ND AVENUE, PORTLAND
|Veggie Crispy Rolls
|$8.00
tofu, celery, cabbage, black fungus and carrots