Veggie sandwiches in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches
Fresh Love
7434 NE Fremont St, Portland
|Veggie on Sourdough
|$11.50
We can make it Vegan.
Organic avocado, organic cucumber, organic roma tomato, local micro greens, olive oil & vinegar, salt & pepper and pepperoncini-scallion mayo with havarti, shaved parm, on Dos Hermanos sourdough bread. Comes with Pickle spear.
|Veggie Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.00
Melted sharp cheddar on a house made egg patty (made in house from local, pasture raised eggs) with organic avocado, organic tomato, zesty sauce, salt & pepper and light butter on a toasted brioche bun.
Bella's Italian Bakery & Market
9119 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland
|Zucchini Parm Grinder
|$12.50
Marinated zucchini and fresh basil from Urban Acre Farm, melty cheese, tomato sauce, herb butter, toasted hoagie roll