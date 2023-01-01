Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie sandwiches in Portland

Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches

Item pic

 

Fresh Love

7434 NE Fremont St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie on Sourdough$11.50
We can make it Vegan.
Organic avocado, organic cucumber, organic roma tomato, local micro greens, olive oil & vinegar, salt & pepper and pepperoncini-scallion mayo with havarti, shaved parm, on Dos Hermanos sourdough bread. Comes with Pickle spear.
Veggie Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
Melted sharp cheddar on a house made egg patty (made in house from local, pasture raised eggs) with organic avocado, organic tomato, zesty sauce, salt & pepper and light butter on a toasted brioche bun.
More about Fresh Love
Bella's Italian Bakery & Market image

 

Bella's Italian Bakery & Market

9119 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.6 (377 reviews)
Takeout
Zucchini Parm Grinder$12.50
Marinated zucchini and fresh basil from Urban Acre Farm, melty cheese, tomato sauce, herb butter, toasted hoagie roll
More about Bella's Italian Bakery & Market
Restaurant banner

 

Bistro23 -

5530 Northeast 122nd Avenue Ste C, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Sandwich$14.00
Grilled eggplant & portobello, roasted red peppers, provolone, caper spread on sourdough.
More about Bistro23 -

Map

Map

