Waffles in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve waffles
Roscoe's
8105 SE stark st, Portland
|Regular Syrup Waffle
|$12.00
|Maple Dijon Waffle
|$12.00
|Buffalo Bleu Waffle
|$13.00
HAMBURGERS
Laurelwood Public House and Brewery
5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland
|Kid's Chicken & Waffle
|$8.00
Belgian waffle served with a crispy chicken tender and maple syrup and with your choice of side, a beverage and a chocolate chip cookie.
SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House
210 NW 11th Ave, Portland
|Chicken & Waffle
|$21.00
Spicy Nashville-style fried chicken breasts, housemade sourdough waffle, provolone, bacon, honey butter, marionberry-maple syrup
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Nepo 42
5403 NE 42nd Ave, Portland
|Chicken & Waffle
|$16.00
Fried chicken breasts on waffle w/bacon and sage syrup.
|Extra Waffle
|$5.00
South x Northwest
3928 N. Mississippi Ave., Portland
|Scratch Waffle.
|$9.00
A Belgian waffle with real maple syrup and butter. (NF)
|Chick'n & Waffle.
|$15.00
A Belgian waffle paired with fried chick’n, served with butter and real maple syrup (NF)
**Allergy Warning** Contains coconut oil, pineapple, ginger, pea protein, gluten, and soy.
The Humble Dumpling
6050 S Macadam Ave, Ste. A, Portland
|Chicken & Waffles (5)
|$9.00
It’s the ultimate comfort food made small! We even fry these little guys with an authentic buttermilk-dipped southern fried batter so they have the look and texture of chunks of golden brown chicken!
Recommended with our Maple Butter sauce.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bullseye Pub
4835 SW Pomona St, Portland
|Waffle & Eggs
|$9.00
1 waffle, 2 eggs and bacon or sausage
|Fried Chicken & Waffles
|$10.00
Golden fried chicken with a delicious homemade waffle
PIZZA
Breakside Brewery
820 NE Dekum St, Portland
|Waffle Fries
|$6.00
A generous side order of our seasoned waffle fries. (contains gluten)
|Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|$7.00
A generous side order of our sweet potato waffle fries. (GF)
Rabbit's Cafe
1640 NE Killingsworth St, Portland
|Savory Cornmeal Waffle (GF)
|$12.00
Topped with Vegan Cream Cheese, Savory Tempeh, Rosemary Mushroom Gravy, and Scallions
|Deluxe Cornmeal Waffle (GF)
|$12.00
With Maple-Bourbon Syrup, Raspberry Compote, Candied Walnuts, Powdered Sugar, and Vegan Butter
|Soy Chicken and Cornmeal Waffles (GF)
|$14.00
BTB Fried Chicken with Choice of Rosemary Mushroom Gravy or Maple-Bourbon Syrup and Vegan Butter
Tiny Bubble Room
2025 N Lombard St, Portland
|Bourbon Maple Waffles
|$10.00
Fried chicken breast, waffle, served with whipped butter, bourbon maple, crystal hot sauce.