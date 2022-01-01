Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Portland

Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve waffles

Roscoe's image

 

Roscoe's

8105 SE stark st, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Regular Syrup Waffle$12.00
Maple Dijon Waffle$12.00
Buffalo Bleu Waffle$13.00
More about Roscoe's
Laurelwood Public House and Brewery image

HAMBURGERS

Laurelwood Public House and Brewery

5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1496 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Chicken & Waffle$8.00
Belgian waffle served with a crispy chicken tender and maple syrup and with your choice of side, a beverage and a chocolate chip cookie.
More about Laurelwood Public House and Brewery
Item pic

SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House

210 NW 11th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.5 (3064 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken & Waffle$21.00
Spicy Nashville-style fried chicken breasts, housemade sourdough waffle, provolone, bacon, honey butter, marionberry-maple syrup
More about Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House
Consumer pic

 

Grits n' Gravy

215 SW 6th Avenue, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Waffle$7.00
More about Grits n' Gravy
7a588229-0d6a-45e5-a32f-1ded3f4c5d79 image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Nepo 42

5403 NE 42nd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.4 (1176 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken & Waffle$16.00
Fried chicken breasts on waffle w/bacon and sage syrup.
Extra Waffle$5.00
More about Nepo 42
South x Northwest image

 

South x Northwest

3928 N. Mississippi Ave., Portland

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scratch Waffle.$9.00
A Belgian waffle with real maple syrup and butter. (NF)
Chick'n & Waffle.$15.00
A Belgian waffle paired with fried chick’n, served with butter and real maple syrup (NF)
**Allergy Warning** Contains coconut oil, pineapple, ginger, pea protein, gluten, and soy.
More about South x Northwest
Item pic

 

The Humble Dumpling

6050 S Macadam Ave, Ste. A, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken & Waffles (5)$9.00
It’s the ultimate comfort food made small! We even fry these little guys with an authentic buttermilk-dipped southern fried batter so they have the look and texture of chunks of golden brown chicken!
Recommended with our Maple Butter sauce.
More about The Humble Dumpling
Bullseye Pub image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bullseye Pub

4835 SW Pomona St, Portland

Avg 4.3 (475 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle & Eggs$9.00
1 waffle, 2 eggs and bacon or sausage
Fried Chicken & Waffles$10.00
Golden fried chicken with a delicious homemade waffle
More about Bullseye Pub
Waffle Fries image

PIZZA

Breakside Brewery

820 NE Dekum St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (2120 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Waffle Fries$6.00
A generous side order of our seasoned waffle fries. (contains gluten)
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$7.00
A generous side order of our sweet potato waffle fries. (GF)
More about Breakside Brewery
Item pic

 

Rabbit's Cafe

1640 NE Killingsworth St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Savory Cornmeal Waffle (GF)$12.00
Topped with Vegan Cream Cheese, Savory Tempeh, Rosemary Mushroom Gravy, and Scallions
Deluxe Cornmeal Waffle (GF)$12.00
With Maple-Bourbon Syrup, Raspberry Compote, Candied Walnuts, Powdered Sugar, and Vegan Butter
Soy Chicken and Cornmeal Waffles (GF)$14.00
BTB Fried Chicken with Choice of Rosemary Mushroom Gravy or Maple-Bourbon Syrup and Vegan Butter
More about Rabbit's Cafe
Tiny Bubble Room image

 

Tiny Bubble Room

2025 N Lombard St, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bourbon Maple Waffles$10.00
Fried chicken breast, waffle, served with whipped butter, bourbon maple, crystal hot sauce.
More about Tiny Bubble Room
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

1050 SW 6th Avenue, Portland

Avg 4 (1653 reviews)
Chicken & Waffle Skewers$11.99
Crispy Chicken, Pearl Sugar Waffle, Tabasco Honey
More about The Melting Pot

