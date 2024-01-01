Wonton soup in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve wonton soup
Norah
3801 SE Belmont St., Portland
|Wonton Noodle Soup
|$18.00
vegan egg noodle, king oyster mushroom wonton, five spice braised tofu, bok choy, fried garlic, cilantro, vegetable consommé
City Thai Cuisine - 6341 SW Capitol Hwy
6341 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland
|Wonton Soup
|$15.00
bok choy, snow pea, pork & shrimp wontons, fried garlic, onion, cilantro in vegetable broth