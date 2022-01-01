Wontons in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve wontons
Bantam Tavern
922 NW 21st Ave, Portland
|Crab Dip with Wontons
|$12.00
Crab, chili & cream cheese dip, with fried wonton chips.
Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
835 SW 2ND AVE, PORTLAND
|Cream Cheese Wontons
|$7.50
veggie cream cheese filled with house sweet and sour
Suki's Bar & Grill
2401 SW 4th Avenue, Portland
|SIDE FRIED WONTONS
|$2.00