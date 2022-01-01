Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve wontons

Bantam Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Bantam Tavern

922 NW 21st Ave, Portland

Avg 4.6 (211 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Dip with Wontons$12.00
Crab, chili & cream cheese dip, with fried wonton chips.
More about Bantam Tavern
Cream Cheese Wontons image

PHO • TAPAS • NOODLES

Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen

835 SW 2ND AVE, PORTLAND

Avg 4.8 (504 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cream Cheese Wontons$7.50
veggie cream cheese filled with house sweet and sour
More about Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
Suki's Bar & Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Suki's Bar & Grill

2401 SW 4th Avenue, Portland

Avg 4.1 (890 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SIDE FRIED WONTONS$2.00
More about Suki's Bar & Grill
Jade Bistro image

 

Jade Bistro

7912 SE 13th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wonton Soup$14.00
More about Jade Bistro
Esan Thai image

NOODLES

Esan Thai

3003 SE Division Street, Portland

Avg 4.6 (572 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Wontons$7.00
More about Esan Thai
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2974 reviews)
Takeout
Dungeness Crab Wontons$11.95
Fresh Dungeness crab, goat and cream cheese, chives, spices & dill in 6 crispy wontons. Thai chili cucumber dipping sauce
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

