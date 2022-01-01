Downtown restaurants you'll love
Downtown's top cuisines
Must-try Downtown restaurants
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Portland Food Hall
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Portland Food Hall
827 SW 2nd Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|Spicy Miso Ramen
|$14.80
辛味噌ラーメン Rich pork broth blended with a Hokkaido miso and garlic paste.
|Spicy Ramen Less Sodium
|$14.00
スパイシーラーメン Rich Pork broth Flavored with a housemade blend of chilies, garlic, and spices. *Consuming spicy foods may cause gastrointestinal irritations
|Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings
|$7.00
たこ焼き（６つ） Octopus dumplings with aonori, okonomi sauce, mayo and bonito flakes
More about Killer Burger
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Killer Burger
510 SW 3rd Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|Kid's Burger
|$7.50
Bacon, American Cheese & Ketchup.
Comes with Fries and a juice box.
|Teemah
|$13.25
Bacon, Bleu Cheese Fondue, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
|Classic
|$12.75
Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onions & Pickle
More about Southpark Seafood
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Southpark Seafood
901 SW. Salmon St., Portland
|Popular items
|King Salmon
|$32.00
farro, carrots, Castelvetrano olives, orange, pistachio dukkah
|Sablefish
|$27.00
black cod, bok choy, shimeji mushrooms, shrimp sausage, dashi, togarashi
|Clam Chowder
|$9.00
braised bacon and gnocchi
More about The Daily Feast
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
The Daily Feast
837 SW 11th Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
|$9.00
Warm grilled flour tortilla filled with hot homemade refried black beans, softly scrambled eggs, house roasted poblano peppers, cheese, hash browns, and chorizo
|The Full Monty
|$13.00
A hearty full breakfast of 2 eggs any style, 2 pieces of hardwood smoked bacon, 2 juicy sausages, crispy hash browns and your choice of toast. (gf w gf toast)
|The Half Monty
|$10.00
A right size breakfast for a smaller appetite, 1 egg any style, 1 slice of hardwood smoked bacon, 1 juicy sausage, and your choice of toast. (gf w gf toast)
More about Bamboo Sushi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS
Bamboo Sushi
404 SW 12th Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|Miso Soup
|$4.00
Served with seaweed, tofu and green onion.
|Green Machine
|$13.00
Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.
|Nigiri New Zealand King Salmon
|$9.00
Served two ways, yakumi, with orange, olive oil, lemon zest, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.