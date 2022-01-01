Downtown restaurants you'll love

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Ramen
Ramen
Scroll right

Must-try Downtown restaurants

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Portland Food Hall image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Portland Food Hall

827 SW 2nd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.6 (166 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Miso Ramen$14.80
辛味噌ラーメン Rich pork broth blended with a Hokkaido miso and garlic paste.
Spicy Ramen Less Sodium$14.00
スパイシーラーメン Rich Pork broth Flavored with a housemade blend of chilies, garlic, and spices. *Consuming spicy foods may cause gastrointestinal irritations
Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings$7.00
たこ焼き（６つ） Octopus dumplings with aonori, okonomi sauce, mayo and bonito flakes
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Portland Food Hall
Killer Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Killer Burger

510 SW 3rd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.5 (3343 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kid's Burger$7.50
Bacon, American Cheese & Ketchup.
Comes with Fries and a juice box.
Teemah$13.25
Bacon, Bleu Cheese Fondue, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Classic$12.75
Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onions & Pickle
More about Killer Burger
Southpark Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Southpark Seafood

901 SW. Salmon St., Portland

Avg 4.3 (3580 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
King Salmon$32.00
farro, carrots, Castelvetrano olives, orange, pistachio dukkah
Sablefish$27.00
black cod, bok choy, shimeji mushrooms, shrimp sausage, dashi, togarashi
Clam Chowder$9.00
braised bacon and gnocchi
More about Southpark Seafood
The Daily Feast image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

The Daily Feast

837 SW 11th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.4 (1566 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Warm grilled flour tortilla filled with hot homemade refried black beans, softly scrambled eggs, house roasted poblano peppers, cheese, hash browns, and chorizo
The Full Monty$13.00
A hearty full breakfast of 2 eggs any style, 2 pieces of hardwood smoked bacon, 2 juicy sausages, crispy hash browns and your choice of toast. (gf w gf toast)
The Half Monty$10.00
A right size breakfast for a smaller appetite, 1 egg any style, 1 slice of hardwood smoked bacon, 1 juicy sausage, and your choice of toast. (gf w gf toast)
More about The Daily Feast
Bamboo Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS

Bamboo Sushi

404 SW 12th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.6 (858 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Miso Soup$4.00
Served with seaweed, tofu and green onion.
Green Machine$13.00
Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.
Nigiri New Zealand King Salmon$9.00
Served two ways, yakumi, with orange, olive oil, lemon zest, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
More about Bamboo Sushi
Noodle World Jr. image

 

Noodle World Jr.

1434 SW Park Ave., Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Noodle World Jr.

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Downtown

Salmon

Edamame

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Buckman

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Alphabet District

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston