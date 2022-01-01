Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chili in
Downtown
/
Portland
/
Downtown
/
Chili
Downtown restaurants that serve chili
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS
Bamboo Sushi
404 SW 12th Ave, Portland
Avg 4.6
(858 reviews)
Chili Garlic Chicken
$18.00
Garlic green beans, roasted cashew, pickled fresno chiles, chives
More about Bamboo Sushi
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
1050 SW 6th Avenue, Portland
Avg 4
(1653 reviews)
Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
More about The Melting Pot
Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown
Salmon
Mixed Green Salad
Karaage
Caesar Salad
Edamame
More near Downtown to explore
Southeast Portland
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Northeast Portland
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Southwest Portland
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Pearl District
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Northwest
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
North Portland
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Buckman
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Hawthorne
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Alphabet District
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Salem
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Hood River
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Astoria
No reviews yet
Corvallis
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
The Dalles
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(402 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(102 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1315 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(683 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(850 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston