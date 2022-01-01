Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve chili

Bamboo Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS

Bamboo Sushi

404 SW 12th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.6 (858 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chili Garlic Chicken$18.00
Garlic green beans, roasted cashew, pickled fresno chiles, chives
More about Bamboo Sushi
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

1050 SW 6th Avenue, Portland

Avg 4 (1653 reviews)
Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
More about The Melting Pot

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Salmon

Mixed Green Salad

Karaage

Caesar Salad

Edamame

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Buckman

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Alphabet District

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston