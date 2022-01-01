Hawthorne restaurants you'll love

Toast

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Food Trucks
Latin American
Matt's BBQ Taco's image

TACOS • BBQ

Matt's BBQ Taco's

2216 SE 50th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.6 (459 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
THE G.O.A.T. (does not contain goat)$7.50
Flour AND corn tortilla with queso in between, brisket, pulled pork, guacamole, pickled red onions, cilantro
Beef Taco Supremo$4.50
Smoked ground beef, queso, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, crema
(This taco is a work of fiction. Names, toppings, and flavors are purely the products of our imagination used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual fast food tacos, living or dead, is purely coincidental)
Basic Breakfast Taco$3.50
Refried Beans, Potato, Cheddar and Egg
More about Matt's BBQ Taco's
CUBO image

 

CUBO

3106 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland

Avg 4 (434 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mojo Pork Plate$16.50
Slow roasted pork with house made mojo and caramelized onion with rice, Cuban black beans, and your choice of side.
Cuban Sandwich$14.25
Slow roasted, shredded pork shoulder, pit ham, Swiss cheese, house made mojo, caramelized onion & pickle all grilled on Cuban style bread with your choice of side.
1 Empanada$3.95
All empanadas are made with gluten free dough
More about CUBO
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill

829 SE 9th Ave., Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Carnitas Salad Bowl$15.95
Freshly seared pork carnitas and roasted Tomatillo salsa circles a bed of steamed white rice drizzled with Sweet Chipotle dressing, cotija cheese, Tajin seasoning, marinated jicima, black beans, roasted corn, avocado and red bell peppers. Topped with Napa slaw & spring salad mix that has been tossed in Sweet Chipotle dressing and Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette.
Cheese Curds$11.95
Crispy fried cheese curds, coated in tempura beer batter. Served with sweet jalapeño jam and Sriracha dipping sauce.
Gastropub Burger$17.95
1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty infused with Gorgonzola cheese, topped with melted white cheddar cheese , maple bacon and grilled balsamic soy glazed onions. Served on a toasted ciabatta bun, spread with horseradish cream sauce and layered with arugula tossed in olive oil.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill
