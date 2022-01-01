Industrial District restaurants you'll love

Industrial District restaurants
Toast

Industrial District's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Industrial District restaurants

Portland Coffee Roasters image

 

Portland Coffee Roasters

815 SE Oak St, Portland

Avg 4.8 (690 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beyond Breakfast Burrito$6.00
Tortilla with Cage-Free Eggs, Potatoes, Beyond Beef Feisty Vegan Crumbles, White Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Garlic Aioli & Cilantro
Iced Coffee$2.70
Our customer favorite Goose Hollow Blend flashed brewed and served over ice. Chocolate notes for days. Refreshing and Delicious!
Americano$3.60
Espresso shots served over water makes for a very smooth coffee drinking experience.

8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso!
More about Portland Coffee Roasters
Portland Coffee Roasters image

 

Portland Coffee Roasters

7000 NE Airport Way North Lobby pre-security, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Americano$3.60
Espresso shots served over water makes for a very smooth coffee drinking experience. (8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso)
Double Chocolate Muffin$3.40
For those who want a little muffin to go with their chocolate.
Savory Bacon Marsant$3.75
Layers of buttery croissant dough folded with rich crispy bacon and creamy cheddar cheese. Hand made and fresh baked. Try this warmed up to take it up a notch!
More about Portland Coffee Roasters
Grand Stark Deli image

 

Grand Stark Deli

509 SE Grand Avenue, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Egg Salad Sando$11.00
eggs, duke’s mayo, dijon, sourdough
Avocado Toast$10.00
everything english muffin, smashed avocado, pickled chillies, sprouts, sunflower seeds
Grilled Cheese$12.00
tillamook aged cheddar, maker's reserve and mozzarella, sourdough
More about Grand Stark Deli
Portland Coffee Roasters image

 

Portland Coffee Roasters

7000 NE Airport Way End of Terminal C, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mocha$4.80
Espresso shots mixed with dark chocolate sauce (dairy free) and perfectly steamed milk. Feeling fancy? Add whipped cream on top! (8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso)
Iced Coffee$2.70
Our customer favorite Goose Hollow Blend flashed brewed and served over ice. Chocolate notes for days. Refreshing and Delicious!
Peppermint Mocha$4.80
Espresso shots mixed with dark chocolate sauce (dairy free,), refreshing peppermint and a secret ingredient that makes this Peppermint Mocha like non other. Feeling fancy? Add whipped cream on top! (8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso)
More about Portland Coffee Roasters
Portland Coffee Roasters image

 

Portland Coffee Roasters

7000 NE Airport Wy North Concourse between terminals D & E, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
White Chocolate Mocha$4.80
Espresso shots stirred into white chocolate sauce and silky smooth steamed milk. Add some whipped cream for an extra treat! (8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso)
Caramel Macchiato$4.95
Espresso shots poured over milk with vanilla syrup. Topped with a generous drizzle of caramel sauce. (8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso)
Bacon Omelet Melt$6.75
A golden ciabatta bun topped with cage-free eggs, a generous helping of bacon, white cheddar cheese and roasted garlic aioli.
More about Portland Coffee Roasters

Cappuccino

