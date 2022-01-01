Industrial District cafés you'll love
More about Portland Coffee Roasters
Portland Coffee Roasters
815 SE Oak St, Portland
|Popular items
|Beyond Breakfast Burrito
|$6.00
Tortilla with Cage-Free Eggs, Potatoes, Beyond Beef Feisty Vegan Crumbles, White Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Garlic Aioli & Cilantro
|Iced Coffee
|$2.70
Our customer favorite Goose Hollow Blend flashed brewed and served over ice. Chocolate notes for days. Refreshing and Delicious!
|Americano
|$3.60
Espresso shots served over water makes for a very smooth coffee drinking experience.
8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso!
Portland Coffee Roasters
7000 NE Airport Way North Lobby pre-security, Portland
|Popular items
|Americano
|$3.60
Espresso shots served over water makes for a very smooth coffee drinking experience. (8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso)
|Double Chocolate Muffin
|$3.40
For those who want a little muffin to go with their chocolate.
|Savory Bacon Marsant
|$3.75
Layers of buttery croissant dough folded with rich crispy bacon and creamy cheddar cheese. Hand made and fresh baked. Try this warmed up to take it up a notch!
Portland Coffee Roasters
7000 NE Airport Way End of Terminal C, Portland
|Popular items
|Mocha
|$4.80
Espresso shots mixed with dark chocolate sauce (dairy free) and perfectly steamed milk. Feeling fancy? Add whipped cream on top! (8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso)
|Iced Coffee
|$2.70
Our customer favorite Goose Hollow Blend flashed brewed and served over ice. Chocolate notes for days. Refreshing and Delicious!
|Peppermint Mocha
|$4.80
Espresso shots mixed with dark chocolate sauce (dairy free,), refreshing peppermint and a secret ingredient that makes this Peppermint Mocha like non other. Feeling fancy? Add whipped cream on top! (8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso)
Portland Coffee Roasters
7000 NE Airport Wy North Concourse between terminals D & E, Portland
|Popular items
|White Chocolate Mocha
|$4.80
Espresso shots stirred into white chocolate sauce and silky smooth steamed milk. Add some whipped cream for an extra treat! (8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso)
|Caramel Macchiato
|$4.95
Espresso shots poured over milk with vanilla syrup. Topped with a generous drizzle of caramel sauce. (8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso)
|Bacon Omelet Melt
|$6.75
A golden ciabatta bun topped with cage-free eggs, a generous helping of bacon, white cheddar cheese and roasted garlic aioli.