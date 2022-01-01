Cake in Industrial District

Nothing says special occasion like cake!

Created by our barista, Chloe Davis, this latte is a sweet treat that turns any day into a celebration!

Chloe Davis, who works at PDX DE cafe, won an internal barista contest with this drink recipe to be our featured espresso drink this Spring.

"When I heard the drink was for the 25th anniversary, I wanted to come up with a way to share that celebratory feeling with our guests. It's so fun to see how excited people get about the little pop of rainbow."

