Cake in Industrial District

Portland Coffee Roasters
815 SE Oak St, Portland
|Cinnamon Coffee Cake
|$3.70
Tender coffee cake filled and topped with cinnamon sugar. The perfect companion for your coffee!
|Cinnamon Swirl Coffee Cake- G/F & Vegan
|$4.20
A crumbly and moist cinnamon cake. Try it warmed up!
Portland Coffee Roasters
7000 NE Airport Way North Lobby pre-security, Portland
|Sour Cream Coffee Cake
|$3.70
This tender cake is both filled and topped with cinnamon sugar. Sour cream adds tenderness and flavor to any baked good, and this breakfast cake is no exception.
Portland Coffee Roasters
7000 NE Airport Way End of Terminal C, Portland
|Cinnamon Coffee Cake
|$3.70
Portland Coffee Roasters
7000 NE Airport Wy North Concourse between terminals D & E, Portland
|Celebration Cake Latte
Nothing says special occasion like cake!
Created by our barista, Chloe Davis, this latte is a sweet treat that turns any day into a celebration!
Chloe Davis, who works at PDX DE cafe, won an internal barista contest with this drink recipe to be our featured espresso drink this Spring.
"When I heard the drink was for the 25th anniversary, I wanted to come up with a way to share that celebratory feeling with our guests. It's so fun to see how excited people get about the little pop of rainbow."
|Sour Cream Coffee Cake
|$3.70
This tender cake is both filled and topped with cinnamon sugar. Sour cream adds tenderness and flavor to any baked good, and this breakfast cake is no exception.