Cake in Industrial District

Industrial District restaurants
Industrial District restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Portland Coffee Roasters

815 SE Oak St, Portland

Avg 4.8 (690 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Coffee Cake$3.70
Tender coffee cake filled and topped with cinnamon sugar. The perfect companion for your coffee!
Cinnamon Swirl Coffee Cake- G/F & Vegan$4.20
A crumbly and moist cinnamon cake. Try it warmed up!
Item pic

 

Portland Coffee Roasters

7000 NE Airport Way North Lobby pre-security, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sour Cream Coffee Cake$3.70
This tender cake is both filled and topped with cinnamon sugar. Sour cream adds tenderness and flavor to any baked good, and this breakfast cake is no exception.
Item pic

 

Portland Coffee Roasters

7000 NE Airport Way End of Terminal C, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Coffee Cake$3.70
Item pic

 

Portland Coffee Roasters

7000 NE Airport Wy North Concourse between terminals D & E, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Celebration Cake Latte
Nothing says special occasion like cake!
Created by our barista, Chloe Davis, this latte is a sweet treat that turns any day into a celebration!
Chloe Davis, who works at PDX DE cafe, won an internal barista contest with this drink recipe to be our featured espresso drink this Spring.
"When I heard the drink was for the 25th anniversary, I wanted to come up with a way to share that celebratory feeling with our guests. It's so fun to see how excited people get about the little pop of rainbow."
Sour Cream Coffee Cake$3.70
This tender cake is both filled and topped with cinnamon sugar. Sour cream adds tenderness and flavor to any baked good, and this breakfast cake is no exception.
