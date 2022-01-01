Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Industrial District

Go
Industrial District restaurants
Toast

Industrial District restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

Portland Coffee Roasters

815 SE Oak St, Portland

Avg 4.8 (690 reviews)
Takeout
Salted Caramel Cookie Bar$4.10
Gooey chocolate chip cookie bar w/ a layer of house made salted caramel & Jacobsen's sea salt.
More about Portland Coffee Roasters
Item pic

 

Portland Coffee Roasters

7000 NE Airport Way End of Terminal C, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salted Caramel Cookie Bar$4.75
Gooey chocolate chip cookie bar w/ a layer of house made salted caramel & Jacobsen's sea salt.
More about Portland Coffee Roasters
Item pic

 

Portland Coffee Roasters

7000 NE Airport Wy North Concourse between terminals D & E, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.25
Soft, chewy and delicious. The classic chocolate chip cookie goes great with coffee!
More about Portland Coffee Roasters

