Fritters in Industrial District

Oak Street Cafe- Portland Coffee Roasters
Oak Street Cafe- Portland Coffee Roasters
815 SE Oak St, Portland
|Apple Fritter
|$3.50
Why are Apple Fritters so popular? Maybe it's because they are filled with apples, cinnamon and drizzled with glaze. Or, maybe it's because they're huge! Whatever your reason is, we've got em' for you.
PDX Cafe C-Portland Coffee Roasters- Located at the end of the C Concourse, next to Gate C17
PDX Cafe C-Portland Coffee Roasters- Located at the end of the C Concourse, next to Gate C17
7000 NE Airport Way End of Terminal C, Portland
|Cold Brew
|$0.00
The cold brewing process replaces time with temperature. The end result is a smooth, cold and refreshing coffee that our customers can’t get enough of.
|Drip Coffee
|$2.70
Available in either a light or medium/dark roast. The beans are roasted freshly next door at our roastery and we brew it fresh for you!
|Chai Latte
|$4.50
A comforting combination of chai and milk steamed together. Choose between black and green tea options.
PDX Cafe D/E -Portland Coffee Roasters- Located just beyond TSA checkpoint D/E
PDX Cafe D/E -Portland Coffee Roasters- Located just beyond TSA checkpoint D/E
7000 NE Airport Wy North Concourse between terminals D & E, Portland
|Cold Brew
|$0.00
|Marionberry Cream Cheese Cups
|$3.55
Danish style pastry filled with marionberries and cream cheese. Delicious!!
|Drip Coffee
|$2.70
