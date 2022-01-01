Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in Industrial District

Go
Industrial District restaurants
Toast

Industrial District restaurants that serve fritters

Item pic

 

Oak Street Cafe- Portland Coffee Roasters

815 SE Oak St, Portland

Avg 4.8 (690 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Fritter$3.50
Why are Apple Fritters so popular? Maybe it's because they are filled with apples, cinnamon and drizzled with glaze. Or, maybe it's because they're huge! Whatever your reason is, we've got em' for you.
More about Oak Street Cafe- Portland Coffee Roasters
Portland Coffee Roasters image

 

PDX Cafe C-Portland Coffee Roasters- Located at the end of the C Concourse, next to Gate C17

7000 NE Airport Way End of Terminal C, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cold Brew$0.00
The cold brewing process replaces time with temperature. The end result is a smooth, cold and refreshing coffee that our customers can’t get enough of.
Drip Coffee$2.70
Available in either a light or medium/dark roast. The beans are roasted freshly next door at our roastery and we brew it fresh for you!
Chai Latte$4.50
A comforting combination of chai and milk steamed together. Choose between black and green tea options.
More about PDX Cafe C-Portland Coffee Roasters- Located at the end of the C Concourse, next to Gate C17
Portland Coffee Roasters image

 

PDX Cafe D/E -Portland Coffee Roasters- Located just beyond TSA checkpoint D/E

7000 NE Airport Wy North Concourse between terminals D & E, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cold Brew$0.00
The cold brewing process replaces time with temperature. The end result is a smooth, cold and refreshing coffee that our customers can’t get enough of.
Marionberry Cream Cheese Cups$3.55
Danish style pastry filled with marionberries and cream cheese. Delicious!!
Drip Coffee$2.70
Available in either a light or medium/dark roast. The beans are roasted freshly next door at our roastery and we brew it fresh for you!
More about PDX Cafe D/E -Portland Coffee Roasters- Located just beyond TSA checkpoint D/E

Browse other tasty dishes in Industrial District

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chai Lattes

Hot Chocolate

Cobbler

Croissants

Cappuccino

Muffins

Apple Fritters

Map

More near Industrial District to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Buckman

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Alphabet District

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Mississippi

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (527 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (272 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (562 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1661 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston