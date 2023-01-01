Hot chocolate in Industrial District
Industrial District restaurants that serve hot chocolate
Oak Street Cafe- Portland Coffee Roasters
815 SE Oak St, Portland
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.95
Dark chocolate sauce and steamed milk. Top with whipped cream if you would like!
PDX Pre Security- Portland Coffee Roasters
7000 NE Airport Way North Lobby pre-security, Portland
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.95
Dark chocolate sauce and steamed milk. Top with whipped cream if you would like!
PDX Cafe C-Portland Coffee Roasters- Located at the end of the C Concourse, next to Gate C17
7000 NE Airport Way End of Terminal C, Portland
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.95
Dark chocolate sauce and steamed milk. Top with whipped cream if you would like!
PDX Cafe D/E -Portland Coffee Roasters- Located just beyond TSA checkpoint D/E
7000 NE Airport Wy North Concourse between terminals D & E, Portland
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.95
Dark chocolate sauce and steamed milk. Top with whipped cream if you would like!