Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Industrial District

Go
Industrial District restaurants
Toast

Industrial District restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Item pic

 

Oak Street Cafe- Portland Coffee Roasters

815 SE Oak St, Portland

Avg 4.8 (690 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$3.95
Dark chocolate sauce and steamed milk. Top with whipped cream if you would like!
More about Oak Street Cafe- Portland Coffee Roasters
Item pic

 

PDX Pre Security- Portland Coffee Roasters

7000 NE Airport Way North Lobby pre-security, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.95
Dark chocolate sauce and steamed milk. Top with whipped cream if you would like!
More about PDX Pre Security- Portland Coffee Roasters
Item pic

 

PDX Cafe C-Portland Coffee Roasters- Located at the end of the C Concourse, next to Gate C17

7000 NE Airport Way End of Terminal C, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.95
Dark chocolate sauce and steamed milk. Top with whipped cream if you would like!
More about PDX Cafe C-Portland Coffee Roasters- Located at the end of the C Concourse, next to Gate C17
Item pic

 

PDX Cafe D/E -Portland Coffee Roasters- Located just beyond TSA checkpoint D/E

7000 NE Airport Wy North Concourse between terminals D & E, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.95
Dark chocolate sauce and steamed milk. Top with whipped cream if you would like!
More about PDX Cafe D/E -Portland Coffee Roasters- Located just beyond TSA checkpoint D/E

Browse other tasty dishes in Industrial District

Muffins

Cinnamon Rolls

Chocolate Croissants

Cobbler

Croissants

Fritters

Cappuccino

Chicken Pesto Sandwiches

Map

More near Industrial District to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Alphabet District

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Buckman

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Mississippi

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (398 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (568 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1890 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston