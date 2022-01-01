North Portland restaurants you'll love

North Portland restaurants
North Portland's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Vegan
Must-try North Portland restaurants

Crisp Salads image

 

Crisp Salads

3901 NORTH WILLIAMS AVE, PORTLAND

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Emma's Detox$11.44
Spinach, cabbage, arugula, pickled onions, beets, sunflower seeds, carrots, radish, avocado, garden ranch dressing. Salads will have dressing on the side, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
San Pancho$9.94
Spinach, romaine, roasted corn, black beans, roasted pumpkin seeds, avocado, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips, chipotle cream dressing. Salads will have dressing on the side, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
Chopped Cobb$13.44
Romaine, ﬁeld greens, seared chicken, avocado, bacon, tomato, cage-free egg, blue cheese *dressing. *Salads will have dressing on the side unless otherwise requested in special instructions, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
More about Crisp Salads
Shine Distillery & Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

Shine Distillery & Grill

4232 N Williams Ave, Portland

Avg 4.7 (361 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
CAKE OF THE DAY$8.00
Slice of today's cake - call to inquire about flavor, or just order and surprise yourself!
FARMHOUSE BURGER$17.00
6 oz. Columbia Empire beef patty, goat cheese, prosciutto, pear apple jam, tomato, arugula, onion, served on a pretzel bun • NO MODIFICATIONS (don't even ask)
• All sandwiches served with fries •
POPCORN CHICKEN$13.00
Shine Batch One Gin and black tea brined karaage style crispy chicken served with gochujang honey butter
More about Shine Distillery & Grill
South x Northwest image

 

South x Northwest

3928 N. Mississippi Ave., Portland

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Nashville Hot Chick’n Sandwich$15.00
Fried chick’n basted with Nashville hot sauce and topped with slaw, mayo, and pickles. Very spicy! Comes with fries. (NF)
For GF go back and select GF.
**Allergy info** Contains soy, pea protein, ginger, pineapple, and coconut oil.
Bourbon Burger$13.00
Your choice of patty grilled in bourbon butter topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, and your choice of sauce. Comes with fries. (NF)
For GF go back and select the GF version.
**Allergy warning** Contains coconut oil. Shared fryer with soy, pineapple, pea protein, and ginger. Check allergy info when selecting a patty option. All of our sauces contain pea protein.
Country Fried Steak Plate$17.00
5oz steak twice battered and fried then topped with dirty blonde gravy. (GF, NF)
**Allergy Warning** Contains pineapple, soy, ginger, pea protein, and coconut oil.
More about South x Northwest
Life of Pie image

PIZZA • SALADS

Life of Pie

3632 N Williams Ave, Portland

Avg 4.6 (186 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own Pizza$11.00
Build Your Own Pizza with on a tomato base with mozzarella and parm
Fennel Sausage & Mama Lil Peppers$14.00
Fennel Sausage & Mama Lil Peppers on a tomato sauce base with house made mozzarella, and parm
Margherita With Mozzarella, Marinara, Fresh Basil$12.00
tomato sauce base with house made mozzarella, parm and basil.
More about Life of Pie
Spitz image

 

Spitz

2103 North Killingsworth St, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Spitz
