North Portland restaurants you'll love

Your choice of patty grilled in bourbon butter topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, and your choice of sauce. Comes with fries. (NF)

For GF go back and select the GF version.

**Allergy warning** Contains coconut oil. Shared fryer with soy, pineapple, pea protein, and ginger. Check allergy info when selecting a patty option. All of our sauces contain pea protein.

