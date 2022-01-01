North Portland restaurants you'll love
More about Crisp Salads
Crisp Salads
3901 NORTH WILLIAMS AVE, PORTLAND
|Popular items
|Emma's Detox
|$11.44
Spinach, cabbage, arugula, pickled onions, beets, sunflower seeds, carrots, radish, avocado, garden ranch dressing. Salads will have dressing on the side, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
|San Pancho
|$9.94
Spinach, romaine, roasted corn, black beans, roasted pumpkin seeds, avocado, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips, chipotle cream dressing. Salads will have dressing on the side, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
|Chopped Cobb
|$13.44
Romaine, ﬁeld greens, seared chicken, avocado, bacon, tomato, cage-free egg, blue cheese *dressing. *Salads will have dressing on the side unless otherwise requested in special instructions, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
More about Shine Distillery & Grill
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES
Shine Distillery & Grill
4232 N Williams Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|CAKE OF THE DAY
|$8.00
Slice of today's cake - call to inquire about flavor, or just order and surprise yourself!
|FARMHOUSE BURGER
|$17.00
6 oz. Columbia Empire beef patty, goat cheese, prosciutto, pear apple jam, tomato, arugula, onion, served on a pretzel bun • NO MODIFICATIONS (don't even ask)
• All sandwiches served with fries •
|POPCORN CHICKEN
|$13.00
Shine Batch One Gin and black tea brined karaage style crispy chicken served with gochujang honey butter
More about South x Northwest
South x Northwest
3928 N. Mississippi Ave., Portland
|Popular items
|Nashville Hot Chick’n Sandwich
|$15.00
Fried chick’n basted with Nashville hot sauce and topped with slaw, mayo, and pickles. Very spicy! Comes with fries. (NF)
For GF go back and select GF.
**Allergy info** Contains soy, pea protein, ginger, pineapple, and coconut oil.
|Bourbon Burger
|$13.00
Your choice of patty grilled in bourbon butter topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, and your choice of sauce. Comes with fries. (NF)
For GF go back and select the GF version.
**Allergy warning** Contains coconut oil. Shared fryer with soy, pineapple, pea protein, and ginger. Check allergy info when selecting a patty option. All of our sauces contain pea protein.
|Country Fried Steak Plate
|$17.00
5oz steak twice battered and fried then topped with dirty blonde gravy. (GF, NF)
**Allergy Warning** Contains pineapple, soy, ginger, pea protein, and coconut oil.
More about Life of Pie
PIZZA • SALADS
Life of Pie
3632 N Williams Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Pizza
|$11.00
Build Your Own Pizza with on a tomato base with mozzarella and parm
|Fennel Sausage & Mama Lil Peppers
|$14.00
Fennel Sausage & Mama Lil Peppers on a tomato sauce base with house made mozzarella, and parm
|Margherita With Mozzarella, Marinara, Fresh Basil
|$12.00
tomato sauce base with house made mozzarella, parm and basil.