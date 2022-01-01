Northeast Portland restaurants you'll love

Northeast Portland restaurants
Toast

Northeast Portland's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Beer
Burger
BBQ
Cake
Asian fusion
Sushi
Salad
Chicken
Gastropubs
Must-try Northeast Portland restaurants

Sparky's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sparky's Pizza

7530 NE MLK Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.4 (853 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
One Topping$10.00
Any Large 14" one topping pizza. (Online Only)
Double Double$30.00
Two large 14" two topping pizzas. (Feeds 5-6)
Pepperoni 18"$23.50
Pepperoni, provolone cheese & New York seasoning
More about Sparky's Pizza
Campana Restaurant image

 

Campana Restaurant

901 NE Oneonta Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meatballs with Marinara - 6 balls$12.00
6 succulent, house-made meatballs floating in marinara sauce.
Casarecci$18.70
Semolina flour pasta with arugula pesto, walnuts & pecorino romano cheese. Vegetarian. Can be made vegan (we leave out the cheese).
Caesar$14.00
Lil' Starts Farm Chicory with croutons and our house caesar dressing. (dressing contains anchovies) Dressing is on the side. Can be gluten free (we leave out the croutons).
More about Campana Restaurant
Laurelwood Public House and Brewery image

HAMBURGERS

Laurelwood Public House and Brewery

5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1496 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kid's Chicken Strips$7.00
House-breaded crispy chicken strips with your choice of side, a beverage and a chocolate chip cookie.
Carolina BBQ Burger$16.00
Wagyu ⅓ lb beef patty, crispy onions, carolina mustard BBQ sauce, garlic mayo, lettuce, pickled onions, pickles, on a kaiser bun. Add pulled pork for $2.
Kid's Cheeseburger$7.00
Plain cheeseburger with your choice of side, beverage, and a chocolate chip cookie.
More about Laurelwood Public House and Brewery
STEEPLEJACK BREWING CO image

 

STEEPLEJACK BREWING CO

2400 NE BROADWAY ST, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Smash Burger$12.00
5 Oz beef patty, Aged White Cheddar, House made- pickles, Shredded lettuce, mustard seed aioli, served on a brioche roll
*Sandwich served a la carte*
Baked Mac and Cheese$11.00
Elbow noodle, Beecher's White Cheddar, Gruyere, Brown Butter Brioche Bread Crumbs, Brown Butter Hazelnuts, Parmesan Sauce, Chives
Beyond Burger$14.00
Beyond Patty, mushrooms, caramelized onions, garlic, spring mix, balsamic aioli and white cheddar cheese on a brioche bun.
*Sandwich served a la carte*
More about STEEPLEJACK BREWING CO
Bamboo Sushi image

 

Bamboo Sushi

1409 NE Alberta St, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ginger
Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
Chopsticks
Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
Tamari
Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
More about Bamboo Sushi
Ding Tea image

 

Ding Tea

4225 N Williams Ave, Portland

Avg 4.8 (106 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Matcha Milk Tea
Classic matcha milk tea, iced or hot.
Taro Milk Tea
Taro flavor milk tea (caffeine free), iced or hot.
Wintermelon Milk Tea
Wintermelon milk tea (caffeine free), iced or hot.
More about Ding Tea
Petite Provence image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Petite Provence

3420 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.7 (390 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Day Breaker$13.95
Two eggs and your choice of chicken sausage, homemade pork & apple sausage, bacon, or ham. Served with a side of your choice, and toast or a butter croissant.
Macaron Box 5$9.00
French cookies filled with a variety of buttercream fillings.
Chef Omelette$14.75
A three-egg omelette filled with our house sausage, bacon, tomatoes, onions, and cheddar cheese, topped with avocado. Served with Provençal Potatoes & Butternut Squash, and either toast or butter croissant.
More about Petite Provence
Sparky's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sparky's Pizza

2434 NE MLK Blvd., Portland

Avg 4.4 (478 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
New York 14" (Cheese)$16.00
Extra mozzarella, provolone cheese & New York seasoning
One Topping$10.00
Any Large 14" one topping pizza. (Online Only)
Small Greek Salad$4.00
Spring mix, red onions, diced tomatoes, kalamata olives & feta cheese (feeds 1-2)
More about Sparky's Pizza
Noho's Hawaiian Cafe image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Noho's Hawaiian Cafe

4627 NE Fremont St., Portland

Avg 4.6 (798 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kalua Pork - Regular$15.80
Macaroni Salad$2.50
Spicy Grilled Korean Chicken - Regular$14.80
More about Noho's Hawaiian Cafe
Breakside Brewery image

PIZZA

Breakside Brewery

820 NE Dekum St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (2120 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fries$6.00
A generous side order of our seasoned waffle fries. (contains gluten)
Healthy Bowl$16.00
Coconut curry quinoa, roasted vegetables, pineapple mango salsa, avocado, carrots, scallions, cashews, cilantro and mint.
Superfood Salad$10.00
Kale, shaved brussels sprouts, shredded root vegetable medley, cranberries, toasted hazelnuts, poppy seed vinaigrette
More about Breakside Brewery
Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings image

PIZZA • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings

3443 NE 57th Ave, Portland

Avg 4 (62 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Side Dressing
Side of housemade dressing. $0.25 each.
Fried Pickles$8.00
Hand-breaded in buttermilk & breadcrumbs. Served with chipotle aioli
18 Wings$22.00
Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.
More about Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings
Evergreens image

WRAPS • SALADS

Evergreens

1061 NE 9th Ave, Portland

Avg 4 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Own$10.97
More about Evergreens

