Northeast Portland restaurants you'll love

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Sparky's Pizza
7530 NE MLK Blvd, Portland
|One Topping
|$10.00
Any Large 14" one topping pizza. (Online Only)
|Double Double
|$30.00
Two large 14" two topping pizzas. (Feeds 5-6)
|Pepperoni 18"
|$23.50
Pepperoni, provolone cheese & New York seasoning
Campana Restaurant
901 NE Oneonta Street, Portland
|Meatballs with Marinara - 6 balls
|$12.00
6 succulent, house-made meatballs floating in marinara sauce.
|Casarecci
|$18.70
Semolina flour pasta with arugula pesto, walnuts & pecorino romano cheese. Vegetarian. Can be made vegan (we leave out the cheese).
|Caesar
|$14.00
Lil' Starts Farm Chicory with croutons and our house caesar dressing. (dressing contains anchovies) Dressing is on the side. Can be gluten free (we leave out the croutons).
HAMBURGERS
Laurelwood Public House and Brewery
5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland
|Kid's Chicken Strips
|$7.00
House-breaded crispy chicken strips with your choice of side, a beverage and a chocolate chip cookie.
|Carolina BBQ Burger
|$16.00
Wagyu ⅓ lb beef patty, crispy onions, carolina mustard BBQ sauce, garlic mayo, lettuce, pickled onions, pickles, on a kaiser bun. Add pulled pork for $2.
|Kid's Cheeseburger
|$7.00
Plain cheeseburger with your choice of side, beverage, and a chocolate chip cookie.
STEEPLEJACK BREWING CO
2400 NE BROADWAY ST, Portland
|Smash Burger
|$12.00
5 Oz beef patty, Aged White Cheddar, House made- pickles, Shredded lettuce, mustard seed aioli, served on a brioche roll
*Sandwich served a la carte*
|Baked Mac and Cheese
|$11.00
Elbow noodle, Beecher's White Cheddar, Gruyere, Brown Butter Brioche Bread Crumbs, Brown Butter Hazelnuts, Parmesan Sauce, Chives
|Beyond Burger
|$14.00
Beyond Patty, mushrooms, caramelized onions, garlic, spring mix, balsamic aioli and white cheddar cheese on a brioche bun.
*Sandwich served a la carte*
Bamboo Sushi
1409 NE Alberta St, Portland
|Ginger
Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
|Chopsticks
Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
|Tamari
Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
Ding Tea
4225 N Williams Ave, Portland
|Matcha Milk Tea
Classic matcha milk tea, iced or hot.
|Taro Milk Tea
Taro flavor milk tea (caffeine free), iced or hot.
|Wintermelon Milk Tea
Wintermelon milk tea (caffeine free), iced or hot.
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Petite Provence
3420 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland
|Day Breaker
|$13.95
Two eggs and your choice of chicken sausage, homemade pork & apple sausage, bacon, or ham. Served with a side of your choice, and toast or a butter croissant.
|Macaron Box 5
|$9.00
French cookies filled with a variety of buttercream fillings.
|Chef Omelette
|$14.75
A three-egg omelette filled with our house sausage, bacon, tomatoes, onions, and cheddar cheese, topped with avocado. Served with Provençal Potatoes & Butternut Squash, and either toast or butter croissant.
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Sparky's Pizza
2434 NE MLK Blvd., Portland
|New York 14" (Cheese)
|$16.00
Extra mozzarella, provolone cheese & New York seasoning
|One Topping
|$10.00
Any Large 14" one topping pizza. (Online Only)
|Small Greek Salad
|$4.00
Spring mix, red onions, diced tomatoes, kalamata olives & feta cheese (feeds 1-2)
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Noho's Hawaiian Cafe
4627 NE Fremont St., Portland
|Kalua Pork - Regular
|$15.80
|Macaroni Salad
|$2.50
|Spicy Grilled Korean Chicken - Regular
|$14.80
PIZZA
Breakside Brewery
820 NE Dekum St, Portland
|Fries
|$6.00
A generous side order of our seasoned waffle fries. (contains gluten)
|Healthy Bowl
|$16.00
Coconut curry quinoa, roasted vegetables, pineapple mango salsa, avocado, carrots, scallions, cashews, cilantro and mint.
|Superfood Salad
|$10.00
Kale, shaved brussels sprouts, shredded root vegetable medley, cranberries, toasted hazelnuts, poppy seed vinaigrette
PIZZA • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings
3443 NE 57th Ave, Portland
|Side Dressing
Side of housemade dressing. $0.25 each.
|Fried Pickles
|$8.00
Hand-breaded in buttermilk & breadcrumbs. Served with chipotle aioli
|18 Wings
|$22.00
Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.