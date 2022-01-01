Northeast Portland pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Northeast Portland
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Sparky's Pizza
7530 NE MLK Blvd, Portland
|Popular items
|One Topping
|$10.00
Any Large 14" one topping pizza. (Online Only)
|Double Double
|$30.00
Two large 14" two topping pizzas. (Feeds 5-6)
|Pepperoni 18"
|$23.50
Pepperoni, provolone cheese & New York seasoning
2434 NE MLK Blvd., Portland
|Popular items
|New York 14" (Cheese)
|$16.00
Extra mozzarella, provolone cheese & New York seasoning
|One Topping
|$10.00
Any Large 14" one topping pizza. (Online Only)
|Small Greek Salad
|$4.00
Spring mix, red onions, diced tomatoes, kalamata olives & feta cheese (feeds 1-2)
More about Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings
PIZZA • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings
3443 NE 57th Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|Side Dressing
Side of housemade dressing. $0.25 each.
|Fried Pickles
|$8.00
Hand-breaded in buttermilk & breadcrumbs. Served with chipotle aioli
|18 Wings
|$22.00
Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.