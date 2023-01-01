Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bacon cheeseburgers in Northeast Portland

Northeast Portland restaurants
Northeast Portland restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Laurelwood Public House and Brewery image

HAMBURGERS

Laurelwood Public House & Brewery

5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1496 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bacon, Apple & Bleu Cheeseburger$17.00
⅓ lb patty with balsamic & roasted apple compound butter, bleu cheese, roasted garlic aioli, lettuce, and tomatoes on a ciabatta bun
Smokey Bacon Jam & Gouda Burger$17.00
Grilled 1/3 lb patty with smokey bacon jam, smoked gouda, lettuce, red onion, and Laurelwood sauce on a toasted pub bun.
More about Laurelwood Public House & Brewery
Item pic

PIZZA • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire on the Mountain | Fremont

3443 NE 57th Ave, Portland

Avg 4 (62 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Bacon Burger$15.00
All beef patty seasoned with BBQ dry rub, cheddar cheese, garlic aioli, BBQ sauce, Bacon, and an onion ring! Served with your choice of side.
More about Fire on the Mountain | Fremont

