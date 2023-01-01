Bacon cheeseburgers in Northeast Portland
Northeast Portland restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
More about Laurelwood Public House & Brewery
HAMBURGERS
Laurelwood Public House & Brewery
5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland
|Bacon, Apple & Bleu Cheeseburger
|$17.00
⅓ lb patty with balsamic & roasted apple compound butter, bleu cheese, roasted garlic aioli, lettuce, and tomatoes on a ciabatta bun
|Smokey Bacon Jam & Gouda Burger
|$17.00
Grilled 1/3 lb patty with smokey bacon jam, smoked gouda, lettuce, red onion, and Laurelwood sauce on a toasted pub bun.
More about Fire on the Mountain | Fremont
PIZZA • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Fire on the Mountain | Fremont
3443 NE 57th Ave, Portland
|BBQ Bacon Burger
|$15.00
All beef patty seasoned with BBQ dry rub, cheddar cheese, garlic aioli, BBQ sauce, Bacon, and an onion ring! Served with your choice of side.