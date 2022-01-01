Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Northeast Portland

Northeast Portland restaurants
Northeast Portland restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

PIZZA

Breakside Brewery

820 NE Dekum St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (2120 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, celery, carrots, IPA buffalo sauce, ranch, flour tortilla
More about Breakside Brewery
PIZZA • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings

3443 NE 57th Ave, Portland

Avg 4 (62 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo "Veggie Chicken" Wrap$13.75
Fried soy nuggets tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, salad greens, tomato, onion. Chopped & wrapped in a lightly-grilled tortilla.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.75
Grilled chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, salad greens, tomato, onion. Chopped & wrapped in a lightly-grilled tortilla. Served with fries.
More about Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings

