Buffalo chicken wraps in Northeast Portland
Northeast Portland restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
More about Breakside Brewery
PIZZA
Breakside Brewery
820 NE Dekum St, Portland
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, celery, carrots, IPA buffalo sauce, ranch, flour tortilla
More about Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings
PIZZA • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings
3443 NE 57th Ave, Portland
|Buffalo "Veggie Chicken" Wrap
|$13.75
Fried soy nuggets tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, salad greens, tomato, onion. Chopped & wrapped in a lightly-grilled tortilla.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.75
Grilled chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, salad greens, tomato, onion. Chopped & wrapped in a lightly-grilled tortilla. Served with fries.