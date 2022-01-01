Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken rolls in Northeast Portland

Northeast Portland restaurants
Northeast Portland restaurants that serve chicken rolls

Noho's Hawaiian Cafe image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Noho's Hawaiian Cafe

4627 NE Fremont St., Portland

Avg 4.6 (798 reviews)
Takeout
Ono Chicken Spring Rolls$8.95
More about Noho's Hawaiian Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings

3443 NE 57th Ave, Portland

Avg 4 (62 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Spring Rolls$8.00
Shredded chicken tossed with our signature Buffalo hot sauce and cabbage, all wrapped up and fried golden brown. Two spring rolls per order served with side of house blue cheese dressing
More about Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings

