Chicken wraps in Northeast Portland
Northeast Portland restaurants that serve chicken wraps
HAMBURGERS
Laurelwood Public House and Brewery
5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$17.00
Crispy chicken, spring mix, tomatoes, jack cheddar cheese, bacon, ranch, garlic herb tortilla
PIZZA
Breakside Brewery
820 NE Dekum St, Portland
|Thai Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Superfood, chicken, spicy peanut sauce, carrots, pineapple mango salsa, roasted peanuts
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, celery, carrots, IPA buffalo sauce, ranch, flour tortilla
PIZZA • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings
3443 NE 57th Ave, Portland
|Buffalo "Veggie Chicken" Wrap
|$13.75
Fried soy nuggets tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, salad greens, tomato, onion. Chopped & wrapped in a lightly-grilled tortilla.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.75
Grilled chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, salad greens, tomato, onion. Chopped & wrapped in a lightly-grilled tortilla. Served with fries.