Chili in Northeast Portland

Laurelwood Public House and Brewery
5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland
|Cup of Vegetarian Black Bean Chili
|$5.00
Secret recipe black bean chili, topped with cheese and green onion. Ask for no cheese to make it vegan.
|Bowl of Vegetarian Black Bean Chili
|$7.00
Secret recipe black bean chili, topped with cheese and green onion. Ask for no cheese to make it vegan.
Steeplejack Brewing Co,
2400 NE BROADWAY ST, Portland
|3 Bean + Beef Chili
|$8.00
3 Bean Chili with Beef served with lime crema, Tillamook aged white cheddar, cilantro.
|Chili Verde Pork Tacos
|$16.00
Pork shoulder braised in a tomatillo salsa with onions, cilantro +guac, 3 sisters corn tortilla