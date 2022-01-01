Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Northeast Portland

Go
Northeast Portland restaurants
Toast

Northeast Portland restaurants that serve chili

Laurelwood Public House and Brewery image

HAMBURGERS

Laurelwood Public House and Brewery

5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1496 reviews)
Takeout
Cup of Vegetarian Black Bean Chili$5.00
Secret recipe black bean chili, topped with cheese and green onion. Ask for no cheese to make it vegan.
Bowl of Vegetarian Black Bean Chili$7.00
Secret recipe black bean chili, topped with cheese and green onion. Ask for no cheese to make it vegan.
More about Laurelwood Public House and Brewery
Chili Verde Pork Tacos image

 

Steeplejack Brewing Co,

2400 NE BROADWAY ST, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
3 Bean + Beef Chili$8.00
3 Bean Chili with Beef served with lime crema, Tillamook aged white cheddar, cilantro.
Chili Verde Pork Tacos$16.00
Pork shoulder braised in a tomatillo salsa with onions, cilantro +guac, 3 sisters corn tortilla
More about Steeplejack Brewing Co,
Bamboo Sushi image

 

Bamboo Sushi

1409 NE Alberta St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chili Garlic Chicken$18.00
Garlic green beans, roasted cashew, pickled fresno chiles, chives
More about Bamboo Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Northeast Portland

Sashimi

Caesar Salad

Corn Dogs

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Northeast Portland to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Buckman

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Sellwood

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Alphabet District

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Mississippi

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston