Fried chicken sandwiches in Northeast Portland

Northeast Portland restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Laurelwood Public House and Brewery image

 

Laurelwood Public House & Brewery

5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland

Fish & Chips$18.00
Wood Lager Beer Battered Cod, Beer Battered Fries, Creamy Coleslaw, and Tartar Sauce
Chicken & Jojos$17.00
Hand Breaded Draper Valley Chicken Strips, Crispy Jojos and Creamy Coleslaw
Turkey Club$17.00
Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli, on toasted Sourdough Bread.
STEEPLEJACK BREWING CO image

 

Steeplejack Brewing Company

2400 NE BROADWAY ST, Portland

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich (ONLY AVAILABLE TILL 8:00PM)$15.00
buttermilk-gochujang brine, tempura beer batter, coriander, shallots, gochujang honey sauce, peanut tahini sauce, tsukemono pickles, lime aioli,  served on a brioche bun
*Sandwich served a la carte*
Cheeseburger$13.00
1/3 lb ground beef patty, house-made pickles, steeplejack house cheese blend, shredded lettuce, mustard seed aioli, served on a brioche bun
*Sandwich served a la carte*
Baked Mac and Cheese (ONLY AVAILABLE TILL 8:00PM)$11.00
elbow noodles, beecher's white cheddar, gruyere, brown butter brioche bread crumbs, brown butter hazelnuts, parmesan sauce, chives
