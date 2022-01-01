Fried chicken sandwiches in Northeast Portland
Northeast Portland restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
More about Laurelwood Public House & Brewery
Laurelwood Public House & Brewery
5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
Wood Lager Beer Battered Cod, Beer Battered Fries, Creamy Coleslaw, and Tartar Sauce
|Chicken & Jojos
|$17.00
Hand Breaded Draper Valley Chicken Strips, Crispy Jojos and Creamy Coleslaw
|Turkey Club
|$17.00
Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli, on toasted Sourdough Bread.
More about Steeplejack Brewing Company
Steeplejack Brewing Company
2400 NE BROADWAY ST, Portland
|Fried Chicken Sandwich (ONLY AVAILABLE TILL 8:00PM)
|$15.00
buttermilk-gochujang brine, tempura beer batter, coriander, shallots, gochujang honey sauce, peanut tahini sauce, tsukemono pickles, lime aioli, served on a brioche bun
*Sandwich served a la carte*
|Cheeseburger
|$13.00
1/3 lb ground beef patty, house-made pickles, steeplejack house cheese blend, shredded lettuce, mustard seed aioli, served on a brioche bun
*Sandwich served a la carte*
|Baked Mac and Cheese (ONLY AVAILABLE TILL 8:00PM)
|$11.00
elbow noodles, beecher's white cheddar, gruyere, brown butter brioche bread crumbs, brown butter hazelnuts, parmesan sauce, chives