Garden salad in Northeast Portland
Northeast Portland restaurants that serve garden salad
More about Sparky's Pizza - Lombard
Sparky's Pizza - Lombard
7530 NE MLK Blvd, Portland
|Small Garden Salad
|$5.00
Spring mix, mushrooms, onions, olives, tomatoes & cheddar cheese (feeds 1-2)
|Large Garden Salad
|$8.00
Spring mix, mushrooms, onions, olives, tomatoes & cheddar cheese (feeds 2-3)
More about Sparky's Pizza - Brazee
Sparky's Pizza - Brazee
2434 NE MLK Blvd., Portland
|Double Double
|$34.00
Two large 14" two topping pizzas. (Feeds 5-6)
|New York 14" (Cheese)
|$17.00
Extra mozzarella, provolone cheese & New York seasoning
|Pepperoni 18"
|$24.00
Pepperoni, provolone cheese & New York seasoning