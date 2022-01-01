Garden salad in Northeast Portland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Sparky's Pizza - Lombard

7530 NE MLK Blvd, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Small Garden Salad$5.00
Spring mix, mushrooms, onions, olives, tomatoes & cheddar cheese (feeds 1-2)
Large Garden Salad$8.00
Spring mix, mushrooms, onions, olives, tomatoes & cheddar cheese (feeds 2-3)
More about Sparky's Pizza - Lombard
Sparky's Pizza image

 

Sparky's Pizza - Brazee

2434 NE MLK Blvd., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Double Double$34.00
Two large 14" two topping pizzas. (Feeds 5-6)
New York 14" (Cheese)$17.00
Extra mozzarella, provolone cheese & New York seasoning
Pepperoni 18"$24.00
Pepperoni, provolone cheese & New York seasoning
More about Sparky's Pizza - Brazee
Item pic

 

Breakside Brewery - Dekum

820 NE Dekum St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Garden Salad$6.00
Mixed greens, fresh tomato, cucumber, carrot, your choice of dressing on the side
Entree Garden Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, fresh tomato, cucumber, carrot, your choice of dressing
More about Breakside Brewery - Dekum

