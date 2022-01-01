Greek salad in Northeast Portland
More about Sparky's Pizza - Lombard
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Sparky's Pizza - Lombard
7530 NE MLK Blvd, Portland
|Small Greek Salad
|$5.00
Spring mix, red onions, diced tomatoes, kalamata olives & feta cheese (feeds 1-2)
|Large Greek Salad
|$8.00
Spring mix, red onions, diced tomatoes, kalamata olives & feta cheese (feeds 2-3)
More about Sparky's Pizza - Brazee
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Sparky's Pizza - Brazee
2434 NE MLK Blvd., Portland
|Small Greek Salad
|$5.00
|Large Greek Salad
|$8.00
