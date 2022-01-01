Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Northeast Portland

Go
Northeast Portland restaurants
Toast

Northeast Portland restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Laurelwood Public House and Brewery image

HAMBURGERS

Laurelwood Public House & Brewery

5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1496 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, basil pesto aioli, on a kaiser bun.
More about Laurelwood Public House & Brewery
Noho's Hawaiian Cafe image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Noho's Hawaiian Cafe - Portland

4627 NE Fremont St., Portland

Avg 4.6 (798 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Grilled Korean Chicken - Regular$15.95
Spicy Grilled Korean Chicken - Blalah$21.95
Spicy Grilled Korean Chicken - Menehune$12.95
More about Noho's Hawaiian Cafe - Portland
Breakside Brewery image

PIZZA

Breakside Brewery - Dekum

820 NE Dekum St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (2120 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kid's Grilled Chicken$8.00
Grilled chicken breast.
More about Breakside Brewery - Dekum

Browse other tasty dishes in Northeast Portland

Cheeseburgers

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chicken Salad

Chicken Wraps

Garden Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Greek Salad

Map

More near Northeast Portland to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Buckman

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Sellwood

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Alphabet District

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Mississippi

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (130 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1390 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (353 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (233 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (156 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston