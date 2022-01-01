Grilled chicken in Northeast Portland
Northeast Portland restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Laurelwood Public House & Brewery
HAMBURGERS
Laurelwood Public House & Brewery
5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, basil pesto aioli, on a kaiser bun.
More about Noho's Hawaiian Cafe - Portland
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Noho's Hawaiian Cafe - Portland
4627 NE Fremont St., Portland
|Spicy Grilled Korean Chicken - Regular
|$15.95
|Spicy Grilled Korean Chicken - Blalah
|$21.95
|Spicy Grilled Korean Chicken - Menehune
|$12.95