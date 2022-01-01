Salmon in Northeast Portland

Nigiri King Salmon image

 

Bamboo Sushi

1409 NE Alberta St, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nigiri King Salmon$9.00
Served two ways, yakumi, with orange, olive oil, lemon zest, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
More about Bamboo Sushi
Northwest Salmon Salade image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Petite Provence

3420 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.7 (390 reviews)
Takeout
Northwest Salmon Salade$16.50
Organic salad greens and French lentils dressed with a light balsamic vinaigrette and tossed with feta cheese and tomato. Topped with a grilled salmon filet and a dollop of fresh basil pesto. Servers with La Provence Bread.
More about Petite Provence

