Pearl District restaurants you'll love

Go
Pearl District restaurants
Toast

Pearl District's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Hummus
Mediterranean
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Pearl District restaurants

Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House image

SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House

210 NW 11th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.5 (3064 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Cheese$14.50
Spent grain sourdough, aged white and yellow cheddars, whipped goat cheese, served with roasted red pepper bisque
Elk Burger$18.50
Third-pound Durham Ranch elk patty, Gruyère, blue cheese, arugula, garlic-IPA sauce, housemade bun, beer-brined pickles
Quinoa Sandwich$16.00
Quinoa-black bean patty, cheddar, red onion, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, housemade focaccia
More about Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House
Arden Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Arden Restaurant

417 NW 10th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.7 (737 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Burrata Salad$15.00
Burrata cheese, roasted delicata squash, pomegranate, hazelnuts, smoked honey brown butter.
*contains cow's milk dairy, treenuts
Roasted Beets$14.00
Roasted beets, vadouvan curry seasoned cashews, house made cashew butter, fresh fennel, radish.
Marcona Almonds$6.00
Marcona almonds, togarashi, lime leaf
More about Arden Restaurant
10 Barrel Brewing image

 

10 Barrel Brewing

1411 Northwest Flanders Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Steak Nachos$16.00
Cajun potato chips with seasoned steak, Applewood smoked bacon, jalapeños, garlic, shallots, gorgonzola, pepper jack cheese, four cheese sauce, green onions
10 Barrel Burger$14.00
Custom ground patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and house burger sauce, toasted pub bun
14" Spicy Salami$21.00
House tomato sauce, mozzarella, soppressata salami, chili flakes, peppadew peppers, ricotta, fresh basil
More about 10 Barrel Brewing
Pink Rabbit image

 

Pink Rabbit

232 NW 12th ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pad Thai$14.00
Yucca Tots$8.00
Mushroom Salad$12.00
More about Pink Rabbit
Botanist image

TAPAS

Botanist

1300 NW Lovejoy St., Portland

Avg 4.6 (304 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Violet Royale - 6oz
Dolin Blanc Vermouth,Cocchi Americano, Violets, Blue & Bubbles
Westmount - Sparkling Pinot Grigio (4 pack)$14.00
Retails @ $30 Westmount Sparkling Pinot Grigio This Pinot Gris is full of honey-dew, a fresh rain, lemon, and tangelo. Close your eyes, take a sip, and be transported to a simpler time before social distancing, swimming in the sunshine with your pals.
Angela Estate 2013 - Pinot Noir$25.00
Retails @ $48 Angela Estate Pinot Noir 2013 Angela is a little more juicy than the 2012 with delightful, floral and umami aromas. It’s beautiful floral and spice elements of rose petal, hibiscus, root beer and cherry cola, red raspberry and a seamless white pepper finish are reminiscent of a nice evening with friends by a fire
More about Botanist
Greenleaf Juice image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Greenleaf Juice

810 NW 12th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.6 (560 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Green Being$7.95
baby spinach, lemon, kale, banana, pineapple, ginger, apple juice
Beetleaf$8.95
kale, spinach, lemon, ginger, beet strawberry, celery
Banana Coconut$9.25
oats, almond butter, cashew milk / Topped with: granola, banana, shredded coconut, cacao nibs, maple syrup, cinnamon
More about Greenleaf Juice
AVIV image

 

AVIV

100 NW 10th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.8 (1667 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
FRIED CAULIFLOWER$7.00
tahini, za'atar (gf)
SHAWARMA$9.00
hummus, soy curls, chop salad, rice, pita, amba, zhoug, tahini. Served with pita bread. (dish is gf, pita is not)
FALAFEL SMALL$7.00
eggplant, tahini, zhoug, amba (gf)
More about AVIV
SuperDeluxe image

HAMBURGERS

SuperDeluxe

5009 SE Powell Blvd, Portland

Avg 3.5 (570 reviews)
Takeout
More about SuperDeluxe
SuperDeluxe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SuperDeluxe

850 NW 13th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.7 (534 reviews)
Takeout
More about SuperDeluxe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Pearl District

Nachos

Map

More near Pearl District to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Buckman

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Mississippi

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Alphabet District

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston