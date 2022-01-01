Pearl District restaurants you'll love
Pearl District's top cuisines
Must-try Pearl District restaurants
More about Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House
SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House
210 NW 11th Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|Grilled Cheese
|$14.50
Spent grain sourdough, aged white and yellow cheddars, whipped goat cheese, served with roasted red pepper bisque
|Elk Burger
|$18.50
Third-pound Durham Ranch elk patty, Gruyère, blue cheese, arugula, garlic-IPA sauce, housemade bun, beer-brined pickles
|Quinoa Sandwich
|$16.00
Quinoa-black bean patty, cheddar, red onion, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, housemade focaccia
More about Arden Restaurant
SEAFOOD
Arden Restaurant
417 NW 10th Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|Burrata Salad
|$15.00
Burrata cheese, roasted delicata squash, pomegranate, hazelnuts, smoked honey brown butter.
*contains cow's milk dairy, treenuts
|Roasted Beets
|$14.00
Roasted beets, vadouvan curry seasoned cashews, house made cashew butter, fresh fennel, radish.
|Marcona Almonds
|$6.00
Marcona almonds, togarashi, lime leaf
More about 10 Barrel Brewing
10 Barrel Brewing
1411 Northwest Flanders Street, Portland
|Popular items
|Steak Nachos
|$16.00
Cajun potato chips with seasoned steak, Applewood smoked bacon, jalapeños, garlic, shallots, gorgonzola, pepper jack cheese, four cheese sauce, green onions
|10 Barrel Burger
|$14.00
Custom ground patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and house burger sauce, toasted pub bun
|14" Spicy Salami
|$21.00
House tomato sauce, mozzarella, soppressata salami, chili flakes, peppadew peppers, ricotta, fresh basil
More about Pink Rabbit
Pink Rabbit
232 NW 12th ave, Portland
|Popular items
|Pad Thai
|$14.00
|Yucca Tots
|$8.00
|Mushroom Salad
|$12.00
More about Botanist
TAPAS
Botanist
1300 NW Lovejoy St., Portland
|Popular items
|Violet Royale - 6oz
Dolin Blanc Vermouth,Cocchi Americano, Violets, Blue & Bubbles
|Westmount - Sparkling Pinot Grigio (4 pack)
|$14.00
Retails @ $30 Westmount Sparkling Pinot Grigio This Pinot Gris is full of honey-dew, a fresh rain, lemon, and tangelo. Close your eyes, take a sip, and be transported to a simpler time before social distancing, swimming in the sunshine with your pals.
|Angela Estate 2013 - Pinot Noir
|$25.00
Retails @ $48 Angela Estate Pinot Noir 2013 Angela is a little more juicy than the 2012 with delightful, floral and umami aromas. It’s beautiful floral and spice elements of rose petal, hibiscus, root beer and cherry cola, red raspberry and a seamless white pepper finish are reminiscent of a nice evening with friends by a fire
More about Greenleaf Juice
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Greenleaf Juice
810 NW 12th Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|Green Being
|$7.95
baby spinach, lemon, kale, banana, pineapple, ginger, apple juice
|Beetleaf
|$8.95
kale, spinach, lemon, ginger, beet strawberry, celery
|Banana Coconut
|$9.25
oats, almond butter, cashew milk / Topped with: granola, banana, shredded coconut, cacao nibs, maple syrup, cinnamon
More about AVIV
AVIV
100 NW 10th Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|FRIED CAULIFLOWER
|$7.00
tahini, za'atar (gf)
|SHAWARMA
|$9.00
hummus, soy curls, chop salad, rice, pita, amba, zhoug, tahini. Served with pita bread. (dish is gf, pita is not)
|FALAFEL SMALL
|$7.00
eggplant, tahini, zhoug, amba (gf)