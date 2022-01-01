Pearl District bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Pearl District

Arden Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Arden Restaurant

417 NW 10th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.7 (737 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Burrata Salad$15.00
Burrata cheese, roasted delicata squash, pomegranate, hazelnuts, smoked honey brown butter.
*contains cow's milk dairy, treenuts
Roasted Beets$14.00
Roasted beets, vadouvan curry seasoned cashews, house made cashew butter, fresh fennel, radish.
Marcona Almonds$6.00
Marcona almonds, togarashi, lime leaf
More about Arden Restaurant
10 Barrel Brewing image

 

10 Barrel Brewing

1411 Northwest Flanders Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Steak Nachos$16.00
Cajun potato chips with seasoned steak, Applewood smoked bacon, jalapeños, garlic, shallots, gorgonzola, pepper jack cheese, four cheese sauce, green onions
10 Barrel Burger$14.00
Custom ground patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and house burger sauce, toasted pub bun
14" Spicy Salami$21.00
House tomato sauce, mozzarella, soppressata salami, chili flakes, peppadew peppers, ricotta, fresh basil
More about 10 Barrel Brewing
Pink Rabbit image

 

Pink Rabbit

232 NW 12th ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pad Thai$14.00
Yucca Tots$8.00
Mushroom Salad$12.00
More about Pink Rabbit
Botanist image

TAPAS

Botanist

1300 NW Lovejoy St., Portland

Avg 4.6 (304 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Violet Royale - 6oz
Dolin Blanc Vermouth,Cocchi Americano, Violets, Blue & Bubbles
Westmount - Sparkling Pinot Grigio (4 pack)$14.00
Retails @ $30 Westmount Sparkling Pinot Grigio This Pinot Gris is full of honey-dew, a fresh rain, lemon, and tangelo. Close your eyes, take a sip, and be transported to a simpler time before social distancing, swimming in the sunshine with your pals.
Angela Estate 2013 - Pinot Noir$25.00
Retails @ $48 Angela Estate Pinot Noir 2013 Angela is a little more juicy than the 2012 with delightful, floral and umami aromas. It’s beautiful floral and spice elements of rose petal, hibiscus, root beer and cherry cola, red raspberry and a seamless white pepper finish are reminiscent of a nice evening with friends by a fire
More about Botanist

