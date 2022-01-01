Sellwood restaurants you'll love

Go
Sellwood restaurants
Toast

Sellwood's top cuisines

Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Thai
Vietnamese
Scroll right

Must-try Sellwood restaurants

A Cena Ristorante image

PASTA

A Cena Ristorante

7742 SE 13th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.7 (3680 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Small Agnolotti$30.00
Corn & Mascarpone Raviolini, Butter-Poached Maine Lobster, chive
Large Garganelli alla Norcia$28.00
Hand-rolled penne pasta, House-made fennel Sausage, Cremini mushroom, cream, Grana Padano
Polipo$18.00
Grilled Octopus, confit fingerling potatoes, Salsa Verde, olives, Saffron aioli
More about A Cena Ristorante
Jade Bistro image

 

Jade Bistro

7912 SE 13th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Stir Fried Noodles$16.00
Hum Bao$5.00
Yellow Curry$16.00
More about Jade Bistro
Killer Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Killer Burger

8728 SE 17th, Portland

Avg 4.6 (4819 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic$12.75
Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onions & Pickle
Teemah$13.25
Bacon, Bleu Cheese Fondue, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Fun Guy$13.25
Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss Fondue, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
More about Killer Burger
Kay's Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kay's Bar

6903 SE Milwaukie Ave, Portland

Avg 4.6 (609 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Derby Nachos$9.00
Magic-dusted tortilla chips topped with black beans, nacho cheese, diced onion, jalapeño, tomato, & sour cream.
Vegan Burger$14.00
A Beyond meat burger patty with vegan burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, avocado, & pickled onions on a toasted bun.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, bleu cheese dressing, & bleu cheese crumbles wrapped up in a grilled tortilla.
More about Kay's Bar
Map

More near Sellwood to explore

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Buckman

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Mississippi

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Alphabet District

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston