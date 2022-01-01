Southeast Portland restaurants you'll love
Southeast Portland's top cuisines
Must-try Southeast Portland restaurants
More about Roscoe's
Roscoe's
8105 SE stark st, Portland
|Popular items
|Bowl Gumbo
|$10.50
A large bowl of chicken and andouille sausage gumbo with a scoop of jasmine rice. Topped with green onions. Served with cornbread.
|Fried Pickles
|$7.00
Served with ranch.
|Kobe Burger
|$12.00
Kobe beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mayo.
PIZZA
Gladstone Street Pizza
3813 SE Gladstone St, Portland
|LRG. BYO CHEESE & TOMATO SAUCE BASE
|$19.00
MOZZARELLA CHEESE & TOMATO SAUCE BASE. ADD THE TOPPINGS OF YOUR CHOICE.
|LRG. FOR THE HOUSE
|$30.00
TOMATO SAUCE BASE, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, SWEET ONION, FRESH ARUGULA.
|LRG. GREEK
|$34.00
PESTO SAUCE BASE, CHEVRE, KALALMATA OLIVES, PINE NUTS, SUNDRIED TOMATOES.
Slappy Cakes
4246 SE Belmont St, Portland
|Latte
|$4.25
Two shots of Stumptown espresso with your choice of milk, 16 oz
|Avocado Toast
|$7.00
Your choice of bread topped with avocado, cotija cheese, radishes and scallions
|Strawberry Shortcake
|$10.00
Our classic tall stack: buttermilk batter with strawberries and whipped cream.
Stevens Italiano
736 SE Grand Ave, Portland
|Chicken Parmesan Hero
|$12.00
All Natural Draper Valley Chicken Breast Pounded & Breaded in Seasoned Cutlet Crumbs, Smothered in Tomato Sauce with Fresh Mozz & Basil on a Sesame Semolina Hoagie Roll
|Garlic Bread
|$5.00
Sesame Semolina Roll, Griddled with Garlic Butter, Parmesan, Herbs & Italian Seasoning
|Eggplant Parmigiana Hero
|$12.00
Thin Sliced Eggplant, Breaded in Seasoned Cutlet Crumbs, Smothered in Tomato Sauce with Fresh Mozz & Basil on a Sesame Semolina Hoagie Roll
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Greenleaf Juice
414 SE Grand Ave, Portland
|Beetleaf
|$8.95
kale, spinach, lemon, ginger, beet strawberry, celery
|Blue Majik
|$11.95
Blended: E3 Live (spirulina extract), mango, banana, cashew milk / Topped with: granola, coconut oil, shredded coconut. chia seeds, blueberries, strawberries
|Sunnyside
|$7.95
banana, pineapple, blueberry, ginger, orange juice
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador
2424 E Burnside, Portland
|Queso Con Chorizo
|$10.00
Three-cheese house blend, fresh Chorizo, creamy habanero sauce, topped with pico de gallo, cilantro, queso fresco (gf)
|Roasted Chile Rellenos
|$14.00
Two poblano chiles stuffed with achiote-chile rice, cheese, cilantro, and onions, on a bed of black beans and poblano cream sauce, topped with pico de gallo, garlic crema, cheese, and tortilla strips. Choice of Relleno: Southwest Veggies (Sauteed onions, bell peppers, and corn), Braised Shredded Chicken Thighs, or Braised Carnitas
|Dip Flight
|$13.50
All of our favorite dips – Creamy three cheese queso, fresh guacamole, hearty black bean queso served with house chips and salsa. (gf)
SUSHI
Miyamoto
8105 SE Stark St, Portland
|Salmon Roll
|$8.00
Salmon, cucumber, avocado.
|Billy Low Roll
|$17.00
Fresh salmon, avocado, cucumber wrapped with big eye tuna, spicy mayo, kabayaki sauce & tempura crunch.
|Gyoza
|$6.00
Japanese style dumpling served with ginger ponzu sauce. Pork or Vegetable.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi
1660 SE 3rd Avenue, Portland
|Cauliflower
|$8.00
Crunchy fried, spicy black bean sauce, toasted cashews, and cilantro. GF.
|Wasabi
Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
|Edamame
|$4.00
With sea salt.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi
310 SE 28th St, Portland
|Chopsticks
|Wasabi
|Nigiri New Zealand King Salmon
|$9.00
Served two ways, yakumi, with orange, olive oil, lemon zest, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
PIZZA
Double Mountain
4336 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland
|SM Plain Cheese
|$12.50
plain and simple; hand tossed crust, tomato sauce, cheese and spices
|Baby Spinach Salad
Dried cranberry, Marcona almonds, bleu cheese, red onion; with our sherry vinaigrette
|SM Pepperoni Pizza
|$15.00
plain and simple like the cheese pizza plus Pepperoni
GRILL
Schilling Cider House - Portland
930 SE 10th Ave, Portland
|Fully Loaded Tot Basket
|$9.00
*Pick up only*
|Our Famous Hand DIpped Corndog
|$7.00
|Half Dozen Chicken Wings
|$8.00
Bella's Italian Bakery & Market
9119 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland
|Lemon Spice Sweet Roll
|$3.75
Buttery, brioche style dough wrapped around a not-to-sweet filling of brown sugar, anise seed, fresh lemon zest, and cinnamon & topped with a tangy lemon glaze.
|Ciambella
|$3.00
Ring shaped coffee cakes with a crumb topping, lots of lemon zest, cinnamon, ginger, and a dusting of cocoa
|Almond cake
|$3.50
A dense, buttery almond cake made with brown butter and scented with real vanilla, topped with toasted sliced almonds
PIZZA • SALADS
Cicoria Pizzeria
3377 SE Division, Portland
|Tuscan Cavalry
|$15.00
Lacinato kale, Lemon, Garlic, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, Breadcrumbs
|Butternut Squash
|$20.00
Calabrian-marinated squash, red onion,
house ricotta & mozz, chili honey
|Pepperoncini Lovers
|$17.00
Housemade Mozz, Sweet Onion, Pepperoncini, Red Sauce