Southeast Portland bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Southeast Portland
More about Roscoe's
Roscoe's
8105 SE stark st, Portland
|Popular items
|Bowl Gumbo
|$10.50
A large bowl of chicken and andouille sausage gumbo with a scoop of jasmine rice. Topped with green onions. Served with cornbread.
|Fried Pickles
|$7.00
Served with ranch.
|Kobe Burger
|$12.00
Kobe beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mayo.
More about Gladstone Street Pizza
PIZZA
Gladstone Street Pizza
3813 SE Gladstone St, Portland
|Popular items
|LRG. BYO CHEESE & TOMATO SAUCE BASE
|$19.00
MOZZARELLA CHEESE & TOMATO SAUCE BASE. ADD THE TOPPINGS OF YOUR CHOICE.
|LRG. FOR THE HOUSE
|$30.00
TOMATO SAUCE BASE, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, SWEET ONION, FRESH ARUGULA.
|LRG. GREEK
|$34.00
PESTO SAUCE BASE, CHEVRE, KALALMATA OLIVES, PINE NUTS, SUNDRIED TOMATOES.
More about Stevens Italiano
Stevens Italiano
736 SE Grand Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmesan Hero
|$12.00
All Natural Draper Valley Chicken Breast Pounded & Breaded in Seasoned Cutlet Crumbs, Smothered in Tomato Sauce with Fresh Mozz & Basil on a Sesame Semolina Hoagie Roll
|Garlic Bread
|$5.00
Sesame Semolina Roll, Griddled with Garlic Butter, Parmesan, Herbs & Italian Seasoning
|Eggplant Parmigiana Hero
|$12.00
Thin Sliced Eggplant, Breaded in Seasoned Cutlet Crumbs, Smothered in Tomato Sauce with Fresh Mozz & Basil on a Sesame Semolina Hoagie Roll
More about The Matador
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador
2424 E Burnside, Portland
|Popular items
|Queso Con Chorizo
|$10.00
Three-cheese house blend, fresh Chorizo, creamy habanero sauce, topped with pico de gallo, cilantro, queso fresco (gf)
|Roasted Chile Rellenos
|$14.00
Two poblano chiles stuffed with achiote-chile rice, cheese, cilantro, and onions, on a bed of black beans and poblano cream sauce, topped with pico de gallo, garlic crema, cheese, and tortilla strips. Choice of Relleno: Southwest Veggies (Sauteed onions, bell peppers, and corn), Braised Shredded Chicken Thighs, or Braised Carnitas
|Dip Flight
|$13.50
All of our favorite dips – Creamy three cheese queso, fresh guacamole, hearty black bean queso served with house chips and salsa. (gf)
More about Miyamoto
SUSHI
Miyamoto
8105 SE Stark St, Portland
|Popular items
|Salmon Roll
|$8.00
Salmon, cucumber, avocado.
|Billy Low Roll
|$17.00
Fresh salmon, avocado, cucumber wrapped with big eye tuna, spicy mayo, kabayaki sauce & tempura crunch.
|Gyoza
|$6.00
Japanese style dumpling served with ginger ponzu sauce. Pork or Vegetable.
More about Double Mountain
PIZZA
Double Mountain
4336 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland
|Popular items
|SM Plain Cheese
|$12.50
plain and simple; hand tossed crust, tomato sauce, cheese and spices
|Baby Spinach Salad
Dried cranberry, Marcona almonds, bleu cheese, red onion; with our sherry vinaigrette
|SM Pepperoni Pizza
|$15.00
plain and simple like the cheese pizza plus Pepperoni