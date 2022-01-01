Southeast Portland bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Southeast Portland restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Southeast Portland

Roscoe's image

 

Roscoe's

8105 SE stark st, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bowl Gumbo$10.50
A large bowl of chicken and andouille sausage gumbo with a scoop of jasmine rice. Topped with green onions. Served with cornbread.
Fried Pickles$7.00
Served with ranch.
Kobe Burger$12.00
Kobe beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mayo.
More about Roscoe's
Gladstone Street Pizza image

PIZZA

Gladstone Street Pizza

3813 SE Gladstone St, Portland

Avg 4.2 (273 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LRG. BYO CHEESE & TOMATO SAUCE BASE$19.00
MOZZARELLA CHEESE & TOMATO SAUCE BASE. ADD THE TOPPINGS OF YOUR CHOICE.
LRG. FOR THE HOUSE$30.00
TOMATO SAUCE BASE, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, SWEET ONION, FRESH ARUGULA.
LRG. GREEK$34.00
PESTO SAUCE BASE, CHEVRE, KALALMATA OLIVES, PINE NUTS, SUNDRIED TOMATOES.
More about Gladstone Street Pizza
Stevens Italiano image

 

Stevens Italiano

736 SE Grand Ave, Portland

Avg 4.5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan Hero$12.00
All Natural Draper Valley Chicken Breast Pounded & Breaded in Seasoned Cutlet Crumbs, Smothered in Tomato Sauce with Fresh Mozz & Basil on a Sesame Semolina Hoagie Roll
Garlic Bread$5.00
Sesame Semolina Roll, Griddled with Garlic Butter, Parmesan, Herbs & Italian Seasoning
Eggplant Parmigiana Hero$12.00
Thin Sliced Eggplant, Breaded in Seasoned Cutlet Crumbs, Smothered in Tomato Sauce with Fresh Mozz & Basil on a Sesame Semolina Hoagie Roll
More about Stevens Italiano
The Matador image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

2424 E Burnside, Portland

Avg 4.2 (1680 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Queso Con Chorizo$10.00
Three-cheese house blend, fresh Chorizo, creamy habanero sauce, topped with pico de gallo, cilantro, queso fresco (gf)
Roasted Chile Rellenos$14.00
Two poblano chiles stuffed with achiote-chile rice, cheese, cilantro, and onions, on a bed of black beans and poblano cream sauce, topped with pico de gallo, garlic crema, cheese, and tortilla strips. Choice of Relleno: Southwest Veggies (Sauteed onions, bell peppers, and corn), Braised Shredded Chicken Thighs, or Braised Carnitas
Dip Flight$13.50
All of our favorite dips – Creamy three cheese queso, fresh guacamole, hearty black bean queso served with house chips and salsa. (gf)
More about The Matador
Miyamoto image

SUSHI

Miyamoto

8105 SE Stark St, Portland

Avg 4.7 (582 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon Roll$8.00
Salmon, cucumber, avocado.
Billy Low Roll$17.00
Fresh salmon, avocado, cucumber wrapped with big eye tuna, spicy mayo, kabayaki sauce & tempura crunch.
Gyoza$6.00
Japanese style dumpling served with ginger ponzu sauce. Pork or Vegetable.
More about Miyamoto
Double Mountain image

PIZZA

Double Mountain

4336 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.3 (1161 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SM Plain Cheese$12.50
plain and simple; hand tossed crust, tomato sauce, cheese and spices
Baby Spinach Salad
Dried cranberry, Marcona almonds, bleu cheese, red onion; with our sherry vinaigrette
SM Pepperoni Pizza$15.00
plain and simple like the cheese pizza plus Pepperoni
More about Double Mountain
Schilling Cider House - Portland image

GRILL

Schilling Cider House - Portland

930 SE 10th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.7 (343 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fully Loaded Tot Basket$9.00
*Pick up only*
Our Famous Hand DIpped Corndog$7.00
Half Dozen Chicken Wings$8.00
More about Schilling Cider House - Portland

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Southeast Portland

Miso Soup

Edamame

Salmon

Nachos

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Sliders

Tarts

Map

More near Southeast Portland to explore

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Sellwood

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Mississippi

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston