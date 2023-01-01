Cannolis in Southeast Portland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PIZZA • SALADS

Cicoria Pizzeria

3377 SE Division, Portland

Avg 4.7 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cannoli$10.00
More about Cicoria Pizzeria
Bella's Italian Bakery & Market

9119 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.6 (377 reviews)
Takeout
Cannoli, 6 kit DIY$20.00
6 handmade shells and a piping back of our housemade ricotta filling, plus mini chocolate chips for dipping the ends. Fill them yourself for fresh cannoli at home! Looking for just one or two? We will have them available at the walk up window!
More about Bella's Italian Bakery & Market

