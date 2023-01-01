Cannolis in Southeast Portland
Southeast Portland restaurants that serve cannolis
More about Cicoria Pizzeria
PIZZA • SALADS
Cicoria Pizzeria
3377 SE Division, Portland
|Chocolate Chip Cannoli
|$10.00
More about Bella's Italian Bakery & Market
Bella's Italian Bakery & Market
9119 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland
|Cannoli, 6 kit DIY
|$20.00
6 handmade shells and a piping back of our housemade ricotta filling, plus mini chocolate chips for dipping the ends. Fill them yourself for fresh cannoli at home! Looking for just one or two? We will have them available at the walk up window!