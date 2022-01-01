Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chips and salsa in
Southeast Portland
/
Portland
/
Southeast Portland
/
Chips And Salsa
Southeast Portland restaurants that serve chips and salsa
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador
2424 E Burnside, Portland
Avg 4.2
(1680 reviews)
Chips & Salsa
$3.00
More about The Matador
PIZZA
Double Mountain
4336 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland
Avg 4.3
(1161 reviews)
Juanita's Chips & Mama Mia's Salsa
$6.00
More about Double Mountain
