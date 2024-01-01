Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green beans in Southeast Portland

Southeast Portland restaurants
Southeast Portland restaurants that serve green beans

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi SE

310 SE 28th St, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2470 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sesame Green Beans$10.00
Chilled, pickled red onion, sesame dressing, rice cracker pearls, togarashi
More about Bamboo Sushi SE
Tusk

2448 E Burnside, Portland

Avg 4.5 (8961 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Green Beans$15.00
Herbed labneh, arugula, chermoula
More about Tusk

