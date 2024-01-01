Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Green beans in
Southeast Portland
/
Portland
/
Southeast Portland
/
Green Beans
Southeast Portland restaurants that serve green beans
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi SE
310 SE 28th St, Portland
Avg 4.7
(2470 reviews)
Sesame Green Beans
$10.00
Chilled, pickled red onion, sesame dressing, rice cracker pearls, togarashi
More about Bamboo Sushi SE
Tusk
2448 E Burnside, Portland
Avg 4.5
(8961 reviews)
Grilled Green Beans
$15.00
Herbed labneh, arugula, chermoula
More about Tusk
