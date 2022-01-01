Southwest Portland restaurants you'll love

Southwest Portland restaurants
Toast

Southwest Portland's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Vietnamese
Juice & Smoothies
Gastropubs
Must-try Southwest Portland restaurants

The Ship Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

The Ship Tavern

7827 SW 35th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.2 (364 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Turkey and Swiss$6.25
served with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, mayo, spices, and a dill pickle
Polish Dog$6.50
served on a kaiser roll with relish and onions.
Italian Sub$6.75
Toasted open faced with salami, pepperoni, ham, cheddar, swiss, tomato, onion, bell peppers, olive oil and balsamic vinagriette.
More about The Ship Tavern
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

10205 SW Washington Square Road, Tigard

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger$14.95
1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty prepared on a grilled pub bun spread with burger sauce. Served with your choice of cheese, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions and pickle chips.
Kung Pao Chicken$18.95
Spicy soy ginger glaze and Sambal chili tossed with chicken, green onions, peanuts, dried red chilies, garlic, ginger and cilantro. Served with steamed white rice and a sautéed Thai vegetable mixture.
Oven Baked Soft Pretzel$13.95
One freshly baked jumbo pretzel, buttered and salted. Served with a Jalapeño Jam, Sweet Mustard Sauce and Thirsty Lion’s Signature Beer Cheese Sauce.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen image

PHO • TAPAS • NOODLES

Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen

835 SW 2ND AVE, PORTLAND

Avg 4.8 (504 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fresh Spring Rolls - Tofu$8.25
vermicelli noodles, romaine, sprouts, and mint rolled in rice paper
Veggie Crispy Rolls$7.50
tofu, celery, cabbage, black fungus and carrots
Cream Cheese Wontons$7.50
veggie cream cheese filled with house sweet and sour
More about Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
Suki's Bar & Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Suki's Bar & Grill

2401 SW 4th Avenue, Portland

Avg 4.1 (890 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ BACON BURGER$15.00
Classic burger topped with bacon, onion
rings, and bbq sauce. Your choice of beef patty or chicken.
BULGOGI BEEF PLATE$14.00
Korean Bulgogi Beef, choice of sauteed broccoli & carrots or Asian slaw. Served with white or brown rice. Comes with side of kimchi.
PORK SLIDERS (2)$13.00
2 Hawaiian sweet roll sliders with Gochujang pork, Asian slaw and cilantro.
More about Suki's Bar & Grill
Bullseye Pub image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bullseye Pub

4835 SW Pomona St, Portland

Avg 4.3 (475 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Burger$13.95
Garden burger with choice of cheese. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickle and onions with choice of side.
Taco$3.00
Tacos ala carte. Choice of smoked brisket, chicken, pulled pork, fish or tofu with shredded cheese, pico de gallo and a side of salsa. Corn or flour tortillas
Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.95
Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. Tossed with caesar dressing. Add bacon crumbles 1.00 extra
More about Bullseye Pub
Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill image

SEAFOOD

Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2974 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Oregon Dover Sole Parmesan$10.95
Wild & fresh Dover sole parmesan panko breaded & grilled golden. Served w/ beurre blanc sauce, crispy capers, garlic mashed potatoes & sautéed garden vegetables
Dungeness Crab Leg & Bay Shrimp Risotto$29.50
First of the Season Oregon Dungeness Crab Legs & bay shrimp over spinach risotto w/ carrot, onion & red pepper. Topped w/ crab bisque & beurre blanc
Applewood Smoked Salmon Chowder
Applewood smoked salmon in a traditional New England cream chowder is now a Traditional Oregon chowder! Onions, celery, potatoes, cream, fresh herbs & spices
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
Bonne Chance/Alberta Street Wine Shop image

 

Bonne Chance/Alberta Street Wine Shop

2203 NE Alberta St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Waffle$12.00
Sausage, Green Onion & Cheddar in batter. Basil Crema and Habañero Sauce on Side.
More about Bonne Chance/Alberta Street Wine Shop
0301 - OR-Portland (Washington Square) image

 

0301 - OR-Portland (Washington Square)

9753 SW Washington, Square RD #D02, Tigard

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 0301 - OR-Portland (Washington Square)

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Southwest Portland

Tacos

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cheeseburgers

French Fries

Sliders

Wontons

