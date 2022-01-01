Southwest Portland restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES • GRILL
The Ship Tavern
7827 SW 35th Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|Turkey and Swiss
|$6.25
served with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, mayo, spices, and a dill pickle
|Polish Dog
|$6.50
served on a kaiser roll with relish and onions.
|Italian Sub
|$6.75
Toasted open faced with salami, pepperoni, ham, cheddar, swiss, tomato, onion, bell peppers, olive oil and balsamic vinagriette.
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
10205 SW Washington Square Road, Tigard
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$14.95
1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty prepared on a grilled pub bun spread with burger sauce. Served with your choice of cheese, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions and pickle chips.
|Kung Pao Chicken
|$18.95
Spicy soy ginger glaze and Sambal chili tossed with chicken, green onions, peanuts, dried red chilies, garlic, ginger and cilantro. Served with steamed white rice and a sautéed Thai vegetable mixture.
|Oven Baked Soft Pretzel
|$13.95
One freshly baked jumbo pretzel, buttered and salted. Served with a Jalapeño Jam, Sweet Mustard Sauce and Thirsty Lion’s Signature Beer Cheese Sauce.
PHO • TAPAS • NOODLES
Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
835 SW 2ND AVE, PORTLAND
|Popular items
|Fresh Spring Rolls - Tofu
|$8.25
vermicelli noodles, romaine, sprouts, and mint rolled in rice paper
|Veggie Crispy Rolls
|$7.50
tofu, celery, cabbage, black fungus and carrots
|Cream Cheese Wontons
|$7.50
veggie cream cheese filled with house sweet and sour
FRENCH FRIES
Suki's Bar & Grill
2401 SW 4th Avenue, Portland
|Popular items
|BBQ BACON BURGER
|$15.00
Classic burger topped with bacon, onion
rings, and bbq sauce. Your choice of beef patty or chicken.
|BULGOGI BEEF PLATE
|$14.00
Korean Bulgogi Beef, choice of sauteed broccoli & carrots or Asian slaw. Served with white or brown rice. Comes with side of kimchi.
|PORK SLIDERS (2)
|$13.00
2 Hawaiian sweet roll sliders with Gochujang pork, Asian slaw and cilantro.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bullseye Pub
4835 SW Pomona St, Portland
|Popular items
|Veggie Burger
|$13.95
Garden burger with choice of cheese. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickle and onions with choice of side.
|Taco
|$3.00
Tacos ala carte. Choice of smoked brisket, chicken, pulled pork, fish or tofu with shredded cheese, pico de gallo and a side of salsa. Corn or flour tortillas
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.95
Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. Tossed with caesar dressing. Add bacon crumbles 1.00 extra
SEAFOOD
Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland
|Popular items
|Oregon Dover Sole Parmesan
|$10.95
Wild & fresh Dover sole parmesan panko breaded & grilled golden. Served w/ beurre blanc sauce, crispy capers, garlic mashed potatoes & sautéed garden vegetables
|Dungeness Crab Leg & Bay Shrimp Risotto
|$29.50
First of the Season Oregon Dungeness Crab Legs & bay shrimp over spinach risotto w/ carrot, onion & red pepper. Topped w/ crab bisque & beurre blanc
|Applewood Smoked Salmon Chowder
Applewood smoked salmon in a traditional New England cream chowder is now a Traditional Oregon chowder! Onions, celery, potatoes, cream, fresh herbs & spices
Bonne Chance/Alberta Street Wine Shop
2203 NE Alberta St., Portland
|Popular items
|Crispy Waffle
|$12.00
Sausage, Green Onion & Cheddar in batter. Basil Crema and Habañero Sauce on Side.