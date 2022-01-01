Brisket in Southwest Portland
Southwest Portland restaurants that serve brisket
PHO • TAPAS • NOODLES
Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
835 SW 2ND AVE, PORTLAND
|Pho Round Steak & Brisket
|$14.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bullseye Pub
4835 SW Pomona St, Portland
|Brisket Dip
|$13.00
Smoked brisket, BBQ sauce, grilled peppers and onions, cheddar cheese, topped with homemade onion rings served with a side of au jus
SEAFOOD
Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland
|GF Beef Brisket Pot Roast
|$19.70
Lean beef brisket slow roasted in red wine sauce. Served with garlic mashers, caramelized onions, roasted carrots
|*Beef Brisket Pot Roast
|$20.90
Lean beef brisket slow roasted in red wine jus. Served w/ brisket gravy, garlic mashers, caramelized onions, roasted carrots & topped w/ shoestring potatoes
Gluten Free - Select No Shoestring Potato