Brisket in Southwest Portland

Southwest Portland restaurants
Southwest Portland restaurants that serve brisket

Pho Round Steak & Brisket image

PHO • TAPAS • NOODLES

Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen

835 SW 2ND AVE, PORTLAND

Avg 4.8 (504 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pho Round Steak & Brisket$14.00
More about Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
Bullseye Pub image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bullseye Pub

4835 SW Pomona St, Portland

Avg 4.3 (475 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Dip$13.00
Smoked brisket, BBQ sauce, grilled peppers and onions, cheddar cheese, topped with homemade onion rings served with a side of au jus
More about Bullseye Pub
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2974 reviews)
Takeout
GF Beef Brisket Pot Roast$19.70
Lean beef brisket slow roasted in red wine sauce. Served with garlic mashers, caramelized onions, roasted carrots
*Beef Brisket Pot Roast$20.90
Lean beef brisket slow roasted in red wine jus. Served w/ brisket gravy, garlic mashers, caramelized onions, roasted carrots & topped w/ shoestring potatoes
Gluten Free - Select No Shoestring Potato
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

