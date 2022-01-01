Burritos in Southwest Portland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bullseye Pub image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bullseye Pub

4835 SW Pomona St, Portland

Avg 4.3 (475 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
2 eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon, smoked sausage, avocado and pico de gallo with sour cream and salsa
More about Bullseye Pub
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2974 reviews)
Takeout
Frickin Huge Fish Burrito$16.50
Battered & panko breaded Oregon Rockfish w/ red rice, black beans, pepper jack, onion, cilantro, radish, tomato, cabbage in a grande chipotle tortilla. Topped w/ salsa fresca & chipotle cream.
Chef's Suggestion: Cadillac Gold Margarita!
Lando's Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.50
Black beans, rice & cheese in a flour tortilla w/ sour cream
Carnitas Tinga Burrito$7.95
SW spiced & brazed pork shoulder, onion, Jack cheese & Mexican rice in a flour tortilla. Topped w/ Tinga tomato sauce, cheese, green onion & sour cream
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

