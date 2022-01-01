Burritos in Southwest Portland
Southwest Portland restaurants that serve burritos
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bullseye Pub
4835 SW Pomona St, Portland
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
2 eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon, smoked sausage, avocado and pico de gallo with sour cream and salsa
SEAFOOD
Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland
|Frickin Huge Fish Burrito
|$16.50
Battered & panko breaded Oregon Rockfish w/ red rice, black beans, pepper jack, onion, cilantro, radish, tomato, cabbage in a grande chipotle tortilla. Topped w/ salsa fresca & chipotle cream.
Chef's Suggestion: Cadillac Gold Margarita!
|Lando's Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$5.50
Black beans, rice & cheese in a flour tortilla w/ sour cream
|Carnitas Tinga Burrito
|$7.95
SW spiced & brazed pork shoulder, onion, Jack cheese & Mexican rice in a flour tortilla. Topped w/ Tinga tomato sauce, cheese, green onion & sour cream