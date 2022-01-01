Caesar salad in Southwest Portland
Southwest Portland restaurants that serve caesar salad
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
10205 SW Washington Square Road, Tigard
|Starter Caesar Salad
|$8.95
Fresh crisp romaine, arugula & radicchio mixture combined with ciabatta croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese. Served with our Caesar dressing.
**Items are served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness*
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bullseye Pub
4835 SW Pomona St, Portland
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. Tossed with caesar dressing. Add bacon crumbles 1.00 extra
SEAFOOD
Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland
|GF Caesar Salad
Romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan, Caesar dressing
|*Caesar Salad
Romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan, Caesar dressing
*Gluten Free without the croutons. Select the no croutons option below.