Caesar salad in Southwest Portland

Southwest Portland restaurants
Toast

Southwest Portland restaurants that serve caesar salad

Item pic

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

10205 SW Washington Square Road, Tigard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Starter Caesar Salad$8.95
Fresh crisp romaine, arugula & radicchio mixture combined with ciabatta croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese. Served with our Caesar dressing.
**Items are served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness*
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Bullseye Pub image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bullseye Pub

4835 SW Pomona St, Portland

Avg 4.3 (475 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. Tossed with caesar dressing. Add bacon crumbles 1.00 extra
More about Bullseye Pub
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2974 reviews)
Takeout
GF Caesar Salad
Romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan, Caesar dressing
*Caesar Salad
Romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan, Caesar dressing
*Gluten Free without the croutons. Select the no croutons option below.
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

