Cheeseburgers in Southwest Portland

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

10205 SW Washington Square Road, Tigard

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger$14.95
1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty prepared on a grilled pub bun spread with burger sauce. Served with your choice of cheese, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions and pickle chips.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Bullseye Pub image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bullseye Pub

4835 SW Pomona St, Portland

Avg 4.3 (475 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger$13.95
1/2 lb patty, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onions with choice of side
Cheeseburger$12.95
1/2 lb patty with choice of cheese. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickle and onions with choice of side.
More about Bullseye Pub

