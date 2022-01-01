Chicken salad in Southwest Portland
Southwest Portland restaurants that serve chicken salad
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
10205 SW Washington Square Road, Tigard
|Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Shaved Brussels sprouts and arugula, roasted chicken, red & white quinoa, Zante currants, cranberries and candied walnuts. Served with White Balsamic Pomegranate Vinaigrette.
|Southwest Smoked Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Mesquite smoked chicken, roasted sweet corn, red peppers, avocado, cherry tomatoes, marinated jicama and cilantro tossed with fresh spring greens, and our Napa slaw. Topped with Cotija cheese and crispy tortilla strips. Served with Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette.
PHO • TAPAS • NOODLES
Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
835 SW 2ND AVE, PORTLAND
|Chicken Salad
|$9.25
pulled chicken breast on romaine-cabbage-cilantro mix, bell peppers, and fried shallots with lime-ginger vinaigrette dressing
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bullseye Pub
4835 SW Pomona St, Portland
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. Tossed with caesar dressing. Add bacon crumbles 1.00 extra
SEAFOOD
Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland
|GF Traditional Chicken Cobb Salad
|$12.50
Chicken breast, romaine, avocado, boiled egg, bacon, Gorgonzola cheese crumbles, tomato, cucumber, herb vinaigrette
|*Chicken Cobb Salad
|$13.50
Chicken breast, romaine, avocado, boiled egg, bacon, Gorgonzola cheese crumbles, tomato, cucumber, herb vinaigrette
*Gluten Free