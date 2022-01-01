Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Southwest Portland

Southwest Portland restaurants
Toast

Southwest Portland restaurants that serve chicken salad

Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

10205 SW Washington Square Road, Tigard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad$15.95
Shaved Brussels sprouts and arugula, roasted chicken, red & white quinoa, Zante currants, cranberries and candied walnuts. Served with White Balsamic Pomegranate Vinaigrette.
Southwest Smoked Chicken Salad$15.95
Mesquite smoked chicken, roasted sweet corn, red peppers, avocado, cherry tomatoes, marinated jicama and cilantro tossed with fresh spring greens, and our Napa slaw. Topped with Cotija cheese and crispy tortilla strips. Served with Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Item pic

PHO • TAPAS • NOODLES

Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen

835 SW 2ND AVE, PORTLAND

Avg 4.8 (504 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad$9.25
pulled chicken breast on romaine-cabbage-cilantro mix, bell peppers, and fried shallots with lime-ginger vinaigrette dressing
More about Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
Bullseye Pub image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bullseye Pub

4835 SW Pomona St, Portland

Avg 4.3 (475 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. Tossed with caesar dressing. Add bacon crumbles 1.00 extra
More about Bullseye Pub
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2974 reviews)
Takeout
GF Traditional Chicken Cobb Salad$12.50
Chicken breast, romaine, avocado, boiled egg, bacon, Gorgonzola cheese crumbles, tomato, cucumber, herb vinaigrette
*Chicken Cobb Salad$13.50
Chicken breast, romaine, avocado, boiled egg, bacon, Gorgonzola cheese crumbles, tomato, cucumber, herb vinaigrette
*Gluten Free
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

