Chicken sandwiches in Southwest Portland
Southwest Portland restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
10205 SW Washington Square Road, Tigard
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
Spicy fried jalapeño buttermilk chicken served on a grilled ciabatta bun spread with chipotle aioli and served on a bed of Napa slaw mixed with Sweet Chipotle dressing and dill pickle chips.
More about Bullseye Pub
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bullseye Pub
4835 SW Pomona St, Portland
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Fried chicken breast, pepperjack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles served on a pub bun; sauce upon request
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, tomato, topped with homemade onion rings and BBQ sauce
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
SEAFOOD
Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
Fried chicken breast, our Buffalo sauce, bleu cheese sauce, shaved celery on Brioche bun
|Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Buttermilk'ed & Southern fried fresh chicken breast w/ tomato, red onion, cabbage, pickles, mustard sauce & Cajun onion straws on a Brioche bun. Served w/ house potato chips