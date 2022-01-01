Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Southwest Portland

Southwest Portland restaurants
Southwest Portland restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

10205 SW Washington Square Road, Tigard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Spicy fried jalapeño buttermilk chicken served on a grilled ciabatta bun spread with chipotle aioli and served on a bed of Napa slaw mixed with Sweet Chipotle dressing and dill pickle chips.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Bullseye Pub image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bullseye Pub

4835 SW Pomona St, Portland

Avg 4.3 (475 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried chicken breast, pepperjack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles served on a pub bun; sauce upon request
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, tomato, topped with homemade onion rings and BBQ sauce
More about Bullseye Pub
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2974 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Fried chicken breast, our Buffalo sauce, bleu cheese sauce, shaved celery on Brioche bun
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Buttermilk'ed & Southern fried fresh chicken breast w/ tomato, red onion, cabbage, pickles, mustard sauce & Cajun onion straws on a Brioche bun. Served w/ house potato chips
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

