Chili in Southwest Portland
Southwest Portland restaurants that serve chili
More about Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
PHO • TAPAS • NOODLES
Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
835 SW 2ND AVE, PORTLAND
|Sweet Chili
|$0.50
|Sate Chili Oil
|$1.00
|Chili Garlic
|$0.00
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
SEAFOOD
Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland
|3 Bean Chili con Carne
|$9.95
Ground beef brazed w/ tomato, peppers, onion, chilis, herbs & spices w/ pinto, kidney & black beans. Topped w/ cheddar & jack cheese, green onion, tomato, pickled jalapeno & tortilla strips.