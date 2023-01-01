Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Southwest Portland

Southwest Portland restaurants
Southwest Portland restaurants that serve chimichangas

Bullseye Pub image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bullseye Pub

4835 SW Pomona St, Portland

Avg 4.3 (475 reviews)
Takeout
Bullseye Chimichanga$14.00
Choice of smoked brisket, chicken, pulled pork or tofu with rice, refried beans, cheese and pico de gallo. Served with salsa, sour cream and choice of side
More about Bullseye Pub
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2974 reviews)
Takeout
Chorizo Chimichanga Burrito$7.95
House made Mexican Chorizo sausage, black beans, rice & cheddar in a crispy flour tortilla burrito w/ cabbage, pickled red onion & salsa fresca
Chorizo Chimichanga$12.95
House made chorizo sausage, black beans & cheddar in a crispy flour tortilla. Topped w/ cabbage, tomatoes, chipotle sour cream & salsa fresca
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

