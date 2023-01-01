Chimichangas in Southwest Portland
Southwest Portland restaurants that serve chimichangas
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bullseye Pub
4835 SW Pomona St, Portland
|Bullseye Chimichanga
|$14.00
Choice of smoked brisket, chicken, pulled pork or tofu with rice, refried beans, cheese and pico de gallo. Served with salsa, sour cream and choice of side
SEAFOOD
Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland
|Chorizo Chimichanga Burrito
|$7.95
House made Mexican Chorizo sausage, black beans, rice & cheddar in a crispy flour tortilla burrito w/ cabbage, pickled red onion & salsa fresca
|Chorizo Chimichanga
|$12.95
House made chorizo sausage, black beans & cheddar in a crispy flour tortilla. Topped w/ cabbage, tomatoes, chipotle sour cream & salsa fresca