Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Southwest Portland

Go
Southwest Portland restaurants
Toast

Southwest Portland restaurants that serve fish tacos

Item pic

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

10205 SW Washington Square Road, Tigard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Fish Tacos - Cod$17.95
Double stacked warm corn tortillas spread with chipotle aioli and layered with seasoned cod, Napa slaw tossed in Honey Lime Vinaigrette, pico de gallo and cotija cheese. Served with a side of Santa Fe black beans and a side of roasted Tomatillo salsa.
Baja Fish Tacos - Shrimp$17.95
Double stacked warm corn tortillas spread with chipotle aioli and layered with seasoned shrimp, Napa slaw tossed in Honey Lime Vinaigrette, pico de gallo and cotija cheese. Served with a side of Santa Fe black beans and a side of roasted Tomatillo salsa.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Suki's Bar & Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Suki's Bar & Grill

2401 SW 4th Avenue, Portland

Avg 4.1 (890 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
TACOS FISH (2)$8.00
2 Cod Fish Tacos served with a side of kimchi
More about Suki's Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Southwest Portland

Cheeseburgers

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Caesar Salad

Curry

Pies

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Southwest Portland to explore

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Sellwood

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Buckman

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Mississippi

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston