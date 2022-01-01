Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Southwest Portland

Go
Southwest Portland restaurants
Toast

Southwest Portland restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Bullseye Pub image

 

Bullseye Pub

4835 SW Pomona St, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried chicken breast, pepperjack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles served on a pub bun; sauce upon request
More about Bullseye Pub
Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill image

 

Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cascade Farms Cheese Burger$12.50
Seasoned fresh 1/3 natural beef & cheddar, built w/ our house made burger sauce & grilled onions on a brioche bun w/ all the fixins. Served w/ house made potato chips
Fried Brussels Sprouts$9.95
Flash fried & topped w/ crispy onion straws, Parmesan & pickled red onion.
Southern Fried Chicken Dinner$17.90
Buttermilk marinated, hand breaded & fried fresh boneless chicken breasts w/ roasted carrots, garlic mashers, chicken supreme sauce, green peas
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Southwest Portland

Tacos

Burritos

Mac And Cheese

Shrimp Curry

Chicken Sandwiches

Brisket

Curry

Wontons

Map

More near Southwest Portland to explore

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Sellwood

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Buckman

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Mississippi

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1382 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (871 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1661 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (876 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston