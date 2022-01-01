Fried chicken sandwiches in Southwest Portland
Southwest Portland restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
More about Bullseye Pub
Bullseye Pub
4835 SW Pomona St, Portland
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Fried chicken breast, pepperjack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles served on a pub bun; sauce upon request
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland
|Cascade Farms Cheese Burger
|$12.50
Seasoned fresh 1/3 natural beef & cheddar, built w/ our house made burger sauce & grilled onions on a brioche bun w/ all the fixins. Served w/ house made potato chips
|Fried Brussels Sprouts
|$9.95
Flash fried & topped w/ crispy onion straws, Parmesan & pickled red onion.
|Southern Fried Chicken Dinner
|$17.90
Buttermilk marinated, hand breaded & fried fresh boneless chicken breasts w/ roasted carrots, garlic mashers, chicken supreme sauce, green peas