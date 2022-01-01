Go
Portland Pizza & Pub

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

819 North Broadway • $$

Avg 4.5 (439 reviews)

Popular Items

The Music City Miracle
Marinara, cheese, Nashville Hot Chicken, dill pickle chips, swirled with a ranch drizzle. Miraculous flavor.
7 wings$9.00
Our crispy wings are baked to perfection. 1 cup of ranch or bleu cheese included for dipping. Each additional sauce $0.50.
Choose your sauce for tossing or on the side: Plain baked, our homemade signature sweet and spicy Street Sauce, Buffalo, Nashville Hot, BBQ, Parmesan Garlic, Honey Mustard, Xtra Hot, or dry rub Cajun seasoning.
13 wings$15.00
Our crispy wings are baked to perfection. Up to 2 cups of ranch or bleu cheese included for dipping. Each additional sauce $0.50.
Choose your sauce for tossing or on the side: Plain baked, our homemade signature sweet and spicy Street Sauce, Buffalo, Nashville Hot, BBQ, Parmesan Garlic, Honey Mustard, Xtra Hot, or dry rub Cajun seasoning.
Prince Stix$4.50
Our original dippable bread sticks. Served with marinara.
Pizza
The Most Excellent Supreme
Loaded with pepperoni, sausage, beef, bacon, mushroom, black olive, green olive, onion, and green pepper.
Cheesy Bread$7.00
So cheese! Served with marinara for dipping.
Cheesin
The foundation to all pizza. Our mozzarella + provolone cheesy blend, combined with our classic marinara sauce is pizza perfection.
The Swineapple
"No fork for this pork". Ham, bacon, pineapple, banana pepper, and a honey drizzle.
AN-I-MAL
With all of the meats, this pie can't be beat. Pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, and bacon.
819 North Broadway

Portland TN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
