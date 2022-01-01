Portland Coffee Roasters

Go
Our flagship café is located at 815 SE Oak Street. Right next door to our carbon-neutral roastery! We offer a full range of brewed coffee and espresso drinks, as well as light food options. When the weather welcomes it, our patio space lets guests enjoy their coffee with a side of fresh air.

815 SE Oak St • $

Avg 4.8 (690 reviews)

Popular Items

Cowboy Breakfast Sandwich$6.20
Brioche Bun with Breakfast Sausage, Cage-Free Eggs, Pepper Jack Cheese, and Chipotle Mayo.
Savory Bacon Marsant$3.75
Layers of buttery croissant dough folded with rich crispy bacon, garlic and creamy cheddar cheese. Hand made and fresh baked. (We recommend that this be served warm.)
Americano$3.60
Espresso shots served over water makes for a very smooth coffee drinking experience.

8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso!
Iced Coffee$2.70
Our customer favorite Goose Hollow Blend flashed brewed and served over ice. Chocolate notes for days. Refreshing and Delicious!
Cappuccino$4.20
Espresso shots and milk steamed to velvety perfection. Our cappuccino has a little more foam than our latte.
8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso!
Bacon Omelet Melt$6.75
A golden ciabatta bun topped with cage-free eggs, a generous helping of bacon, white cheddar cheese and roasted garlic aioli.
Latte$4.20
Espresso shots and sweetly steamed milk with a silky smooth finish. Our latte has slightly less foam than our cappuccino.
8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso!
Mocha$4.80
Espresso shots mixed with dark chocolate sauce (dairy free) and perfectly steamed milk. Feeling fancy? Add whipped cream on top!
8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso!
Drip Coffee$2.70
Available in either a light or medium/dark roast. The beans are roasted freshly next door at our roastery and we brew it fresh for you!
Beyond Breakfast Burrito$6.00
Tortilla with Cage-Free Eggs, Potatoes, Beyond Beef Feisty Vegan Crumbles, White Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Garlic Aioli & Cilantro
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

815 SE Oak St

Portland OR

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
