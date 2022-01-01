Portland Coffee Roasters
Our flagship café is located at 815 SE Oak Street. Right next door to our carbon-neutral roastery! We offer a full range of brewed coffee and espresso drinks, as well as light food options. When the weather welcomes it, our patio space lets guests enjoy their coffee with a side of fresh air.
815 SE Oak St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
815 SE Oak St
Portland OR
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bar Chamberlain
A casual deli, coffee shop, meeting place and lunch spot conveniently located in Portland’s central eastside.
Grand Stark Deli offers local, seasonal takes on classic deli offerings, from a selection of house-made English muffins and pastries to made-to-order dishes using the best our local farmers and purveyors have to offer.
Hey Love
A plant-filled escape in the heart of the city. Serving bright & balanced food and drinks.
Modern Times [Portland]
Come in and enjoy!
Sizzle Pie
For immediate help regarding your order, please call the shop at (503) 234-7437, Option 2.
For general questions and feedback, please email CustomerService@SizzlePie.com. For general information, please visit us at SizzlePie.com