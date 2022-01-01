Go
Portland Coffee Roasters

Located at the end of Terminal C

7000 NE Airport Way End of Terminal C

Popular Items

Lumberjack Breakfast Sandwich$6.00
Honey Ham, Cage-Free Eggs, and White Cheddar Cheese on an English Muffin.
Bacon Omelet Melt$6.75
A golden ciabatta bun topped with cage-free eggs, a generous helping of bacon, white cheddar cheese and roasted garlic aioli
White Chocolate Mocha$4.80
Espresso shots stirred into white chocolate sauce and silky smooth steamed milk. Add some whipped cream for an extra treat! (8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso)
Latte$4.20
Espresso shots and sweetly steamed milk with a silky smooth finish. Our latte has slightly less foam than our cappuccino. (8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso)
Cold Brew
The cold brewing process replaces time with temperature. The end result is a smooth, cold and refreshing coffee that our customers can’t get enough of.
Steven Smith Hot Tea$3.00
Specialty tea of your choice steeped in hot water.
Caramel Macchiato$4.95
Espresso shots poured over milk with vanilla syrup. Topped with a generous drizzle of caramel sauce. (8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso)
Americano$3.60
Espresso shots served over water makes for a very smooth coffee drinking experience. (8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso)
Drip Coffee$2.70
Available in either a light or medium/dark roast. The beans are roasted freshly next door at our roastery and we brew it fresh for you!
Mocha$4.80
Espresso shots mixed with dark chocolate sauce (dairy free) and perfectly steamed milk. Feeling fancy? Add whipped cream on top! (8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso)
Location

7000 NE Airport Way End of Terminal C

Portland OR

Sunday11:00 am - 11:55 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:55 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:55 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:55 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:55 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:55 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:55 pm
